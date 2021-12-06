New Delhi: Whether it’s a regular chat with friends or any other virtual text conversation, somehow it is always incomplete without emojis. Even though some people prefer avoiding emojis, a larger population across the globe use emojis extensively during their virtual conversations make it an integral part of our life now. And, what makes these conversations better is a plethora of new emojis that are added every year. But no matter how many new emojis keep on adding every year, the older ones never go out of use. And even this year in 2021, the emoji of face with tears of joy continued to be one of the most popular emoji used worldwide in 2021.Also Read - Microsoft Rolls Out New Fluent Style Emoji in Windows 11 | Details Here

According to data collected by the Unicode Consortium, the not-for-profit organisation responsible for digitising the world’s languages, Tears of Joy accounts for over 5 per cent of all emoji use. “Emoji patterns are pretty universal across the subcategories… top-ranked emoji consistently represent multiple concepts so they are used in a wider variety of situations. As an example, let’s look at clothing emoji. The top used is crown while the emoji collecting cobwebs in your keyboard seem to lack non-literal uses (like clutch bag, lab coat, and flat shoe,” the report noted. Also Read - UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2021 Likely to Release Today on uppsc.up.nic.in | Here's How to Download

Other top emoji in 2021 included rolling on the floor, laughing face, thumbs up, loudly crying face, hands pressed together, face blowing kiss, face with hearts, face with heart eyes, and smiling face. Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: PM Modi Interacts With Top Oil And Gas CEOs

The rocket ship is the most used when it comes to “Transport-Air” symbols, flexed biceps for “Body-Parts,” the bouquet for “Plant-Flower, the butterfly for “Animal” and the person doing a cartwheel takes the cake for the most popular “Person-Sport.” Flags fall under the least popular category with the country flags being the least used subcategory despite having the largest collection of 258 assorted emojis.