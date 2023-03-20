Home

Technology

Amazon To Go For Another Round Of Layoffs In Coming Days, 9,000 Employees To Lose Jobs

Amazon To Go For Another Round Of Layoffs In Coming Days, 9,000 Employees To Lose Jobs

Last week, Meta announced its second round of layoffs which saw 10,000 employees lose their jobs.

In November, the company laid off about 10,000 employees.

Amazon Layoffs: In another round of layoffs at Amazon, the company is planning to reduce its workforce by 9,000 employees. The layoff will most likely be carried out in the coming weeks. Last week, Meta announced its second round of layoffs which saw 10,000 employees lose their jobs. In a memo published by CEO Andy Jassy this morning, the company said that the cuts will impact those in its AWS cloud unit, Twitch gaming division, advertising, and PXT (experience and technology solutions) arm.

“Some may ask why we didn’t announce these role reductions with the ones we announced a couple months ago. The short answer is that not all of the teams were done with their analyses in the late fall; and rather than rush through these assessments without the appropriate diligence, we chose to share these decisions as we’ve made them so people had the information as soon as possible,” Jassy said.

You may like to read

Amazon had already laid off 18,000 employees worldwide as mass firings at top tech companies continue worldwide.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.