Tech Mahindra And Google Partner To Launch GenAI-Powered Email Solution

The Email amplifAIer will serve as a one-stop solution to manage all email communication of contact centers for enhanced customer service.

The newly launched solution with Generative AI capabilities is designed on the Human in loop principle. (Image: IANS)

New Delhi: Tech Mahindra and Google have partnered to launch the Email amplifAIer, a generative AI-powered email solution that will help contact centers improve customer service. The solution will provide a unified view of all email communication, automate tasks, and enable a human-in-the-loop approach to deliver better outcomes, as per a report in the news agency IANS.

Email AmplifAIer Will Provide End-to-End Solutions

In addition, the Email amplifAIer will provide end-to-end solutions for email automation and personalised responses by identifying the intents, extracting the required entities from the email, and other systems including applications such as CRM, Finance.

Gen AI’s Help Enhance Organisational Efficiency And Customer Experience

“Our Email amplifAIer powered by generative AI, will help enhance organisational efficiency and customer experience with quick, accurate and automated responses. It will further enable personalisation at scale and create compelling and visually appealing content. Together with Google, we are delivering the most advanced solution for all the email needs in contact centre space,” Hasit Trivedi, CTO – Digital Technologies and Global Head – AI, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.

Newly Launched Solution With Generative AI capabilities

Moreover, the company said that the newly launched solution with Generative AI capabilities is designed on the Human in loop principle. With this, users can review generated responses and make changes before sending them to customers, if required.

“Google Cloud’s generative AI capabilities can add real world value for organisations working across every industry, particularly in areas where data privacy and security are paramount. New services and solutions from partners like Tech Mahindra will scale these capabilities to customers more quickly and effectively, and create even more opportunities for organisations to accelerate their AI-driven transformations,”said Chandra Sankholkar, Director, Google Cloud Partnerships.

What Is Generative AI

Generative AI is a type of artificial intelligence that can create new content, such as text, images, audio, and data. It has been around since the 1960s, but it has only recently become popular due to the development of user-friendly interfaces that make it easy to create high-quality content in a short amount of time.

Generative AI works by learning from existing data. For example, a generative AI model that can create images might be trained on a dataset of millions of images. The model would then learn the patterns and relationships between the pixels in the images, and use this knowledge to create new images that are similar to the ones it was trained on, as per a report in Techtarget.

(With inputs from IANS)

