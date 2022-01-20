San Francisco: The popular photo-sharing platform Instagram has started testing ‘subscriptions’, a new feature that would allow creators to offer paid followers access to exclusive content, tech websites reported. “Subscriptions are for creators,” Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said in a video posted on Twitter. “Creators do what they do to make a living and it’s important that it is predictable,” he said.Also Read - Realme 9i With 5,000mAh Battery And Snapdragon 680 Chipset Launched In India, Checkout All Key Features, Specs And Price

Instagram users who subscribe to a creator will have access to subscriber-only stories, live streams, and other content. Followers will pay a monthly fee to access subscriber-only content from creators they follow. Subscription pricing ranges from $0.99 per month to $99.99 per month.

🎉 Subscriptions 🎉 Subscriptions allow creators to monetize and become closer to their followers through exclusive experiences:

– Subscriber Lives

– Subscriber Stories

– Subscriber Badges We hope to add more creators to this test in the coming months. More to come. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/SbFhN2QWMX — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) January 19, 2022



Instagram, in a blog post said it’s launching a test of subscriptions on 19 January 2022, with more creators being added in the coming weeks. Currently, only 10 US creators have gained access to the new feature, including basketball player Sedona Prince, model Kelsey Cook, actor-influencer Alan Chikin Chow, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and digital creator Lonnie IIV.

Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, which owns Instagram, wrote in a Facebook post that he’s “excited to keep building tools for creators to make a living doing creative work and to put these tools in more creators’ hands soon”.

Other apps to offer subscriptions for creators

Facebook has its own version of subscriptions for creators, however, it wasn’t the first to offer such a programme. Twitter recently launched Super Follows, for instance. There are also platforms such as Patreon and even OnlyFans, all of which allow creators to charge their followers in exchange for exclusive content.