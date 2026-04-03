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Big WhatsApp update incoming? This new feature is getting everyone curious

Big WhatsApp update incoming? This new feature is getting everyone curious

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that replaces blank profile pictures by showing contact images saved on your phone, aiming to improve chat visibility and overall user experience.

Big WhatsApp update incoming

WhatsApp is testing a new update that will automatically pull image contacts from your phonebook if someone doesn’t have a display picture (DP). WhatsApp users have long complained about not being able to differentiate who has set a DP and who hasn’t. But if this leak is true, WhatsApp will populate the profile pages with image contact from your phone.

Which means that whether someone has:

Not chosen a DP

Deleted their DP

Hidden their photo using privacy settings

You will still be able to see who they are-if you have saved their contact image on your phone.

Here’s what we know

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Essentially, WhatsApp will now use the contact images saved on your phone and populate them into your chats-but this will only be visible to you.

How WhatsApp’s new update will work:

If someone doesn’t have a DP, WhatsApp will use the saved contact image on your phone.

If someone has hidden their DP, your contact image will be visible to you.

The person on the other end will be unaffected.

This update will only apply to your WhatsApp and not change any DP settings for the person you’re chatting with.

A step towards easier recognition

This feature is going to be a great addition for WhatsApp users who struggle to recognise who’s who. Let’s face it, having multiple people with the same name can be annoying. But thank goodness for WhatsApp. This feature will:

Allow you to recognise chats faster

Make it easier to navigate between chats

Overall, provide a better user experience

There have been many studies that prove how features like these make it easier for users.

WhatsApp Privacy Settings Still Apply

There are always concerns with features like this, but it looks like WhatsApp has taken the proper measures to ensure privacy settings will still apply.

Your contact image will:

Only be visible for you to see

Populate using the contacts photo saved on your phone

Not override who the person has chosen to hide their DP from

What we know about WhatsApp’s release date

The feature was discovered on beta versions of WhatsApp on iOS.

A release date has yet to be announced, but here’s what we know so far:

The feature is currently being tested

Could be rolled out to the public in a few months

Expected to be available for both Android and iOS devices

Small updates like these are what we like to see. Sure, they may seem pointless at first-but they’re definitely useful. If nothing else, at least you’ll be able to see who everyone is on WhatsApp.

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