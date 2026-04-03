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Big WhatsApp update incoming? This new feature is getting everyone curious
WhatsApp is testing a new feature that replaces blank profile pictures by showing contact images saved on your phone, aiming to improve chat visibility and overall user experience.
WhatsApp is testing a new update that will automatically pull image contacts from your phonebook if someone doesn’t have a display picture (DP). WhatsApp users have long complained about not being able to differentiate who has set a DP and who hasn’t. But if this leak is true, WhatsApp will populate the profile pages with image contact from your phone.
Which means that whether someone has:
- Not chosen a DP
- Deleted their DP
- Hidden their photo using privacy settings
You will still be able to see who they are-if you have saved their contact image on your phone.
Here’s what we know
Essentially, WhatsApp will now use the contact images saved on your phone and populate them into your chats-but this will only be visible to you.
How WhatsApp’s new update will work:
- If someone doesn’t have a DP, WhatsApp will use the saved contact image on your phone.
- If someone has hidden their DP, your contact image will be visible to you.
- The person on the other end will be unaffected.
This update will only apply to your WhatsApp and not change any DP settings for the person you’re chatting with.
A step towards easier recognition
This feature is going to be a great addition for WhatsApp users who struggle to recognise who’s who. Let’s face it, having multiple people with the same name can be annoying. But thank goodness for WhatsApp. This feature will:
- Allow you to recognise chats faster
- Make it easier to navigate between chats
- Overall, provide a better user experience
There have been many studies that prove how features like these make it easier for users.
WhatsApp Privacy Settings Still Apply
There are always concerns with features like this, but it looks like WhatsApp has taken the proper measures to ensure privacy settings will still apply.
Your contact image will:
- Only be visible for you to see
- Populate using the contacts photo saved on your phone
- Not override who the person has chosen to hide their DP from
What we know about WhatsApp’s release date
The feature was discovered on beta versions of WhatsApp on iOS.
A release date has yet to be announced, but here’s what we know so far:
- The feature is currently being tested
- Could be rolled out to the public in a few months
- Expected to be available for both Android and iOS devices
Small updates like these are what we like to see. Sure, they may seem pointless at first-but they’re definitely useful. If nothing else, at least you’ll be able to see who everyone is on WhatsApp.
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