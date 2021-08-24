New Delhi: Amazon app users on iOS on Tuesday took to Twitter to register their complaint, saying they are facing issues from placing any new orders or even checking their purchase history. The technical glitch seems to have affected several users across India and some other markets. However, not all Amazon customers are facing the problem at the moment.Also Read - International Flight Latest Update: Air India To Start Indore-Dubai Flight From September 1, Announces Scindia

As per a report by Gadgets 360, the users on Amazon's Android app are not facing this issue. Responding to the glitch, the US e-commerce giant admitted to the issues being and promised to bring a fix.

Taking to Twitter, several users said they are not able to access the Amazon app on their iOS devices due to a "CS11 error." They said that the problem has apparently been around since Tuesday afternoon. This issue is also being faced by users in various other parts of the world, including Europe and the US. Some users have also mentioned the issues persist even when they reinstall the app.

Here’s what the users have to say:

Dear @amazonIN – facing this issue since morning. Have deleted and reinstalled the app and yet this issue persists. Kindly help. pic.twitter.com/h75cRyOfU0 — Somil Agrawal (@somilagrawal) August 24, 2021

@AmazonHelp Hello there, I’ve got a CS11 error code on my Amazon app. Tried to restart my iPhone and uninstall then reinstall app, still got the problem. How to solve it ? Thanks — Madhulika (@Kmadhulika31Me) August 24, 2021

Speaking Gadget 360, Amazon spokesperson acknowledged the problem in an emailed statement. “We’re sorry that some customers may be experiencing issues while shopping. We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve the issue,” the spokesperson said.