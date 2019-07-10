In a first-ever, Techno, a sub-brand of Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings group, has launched their flagship smartphone Phantom 9 which features a fingerprint sensor and triple rear cameras all under Rs 15,000. For better low-light photography, the cameras feature Night algorithm 2.0, quad rear Flash and support for Google Lens. Priced at a mere Rs 14, 999, the smartphone will be available on Flipkart from July 17.

With a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, the smartphone has a display resolution of 1080×2340 pixels and packs a 3,500mAh battery apart from coming with a 3D back cover. Along with being the first under Rs 15,000 phone to rock an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric security, it also has a 32 megapixel AI selfie camera that has F/2.0 aperture, 79.4-degree wide-angle lens and triple rear cameras with 16MP + 8MP + 2MP setup and dual LED flashlight. The smartphone is handy for people having a photography streak as it backed by Microspur, AR Mode, Animoji, Bokeh Mode, HDR, Beauty, Auto Scene Detection, and Panorama and can record up to 1080p videos.

Phantom 9 has helio P35 2.3 GHz octa-core processor which comes with a 6GB RAM and guarantees 128GB storage. Apart from the in-display fingerprint security, the phone also has AI face unlock feature with connectivity of 2G GSM, 3G WCDMA, 4G FDD_LTE and Bluetooth 5.0. The Tecno Phantom 9 handset comes in Lapland Aurora colour and runs HiOS 5 based on Android 9.0 (Pie).

Promising a 100-day replacement and one-time screen replacement, the phone also offers one year warranty. The company has offered to open 986 service centers across the country in more than 700 cities, involving over 3400 distributors and over 1 lakh retailers.

Keeping in mind PM Narendra Modi’s Make in India campaign, the company will soon be coming up with their own R&D center that will not only focus on the demands of the Indian users but will also export the device across the world.