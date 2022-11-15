Looking For Cheap 5G Phones? Here Is A List Of 7 Most Affordable 5G Phones Under 20,000

Here is a list of 7 most affordable 5G supported smartphones under Rs 20,000.

List Of Affordable 5G Phones Under 20,000

5G Phone Under ₹20,000: 5G is all set to start working in India and the best thing is, you need not buy an expensive phone to avail the services. Here is a list of phones that support 5G telecommunication services and come in price less than Rs 20,000.

Also Read:

LIST OF 5G PHONES UNDER ₹20,000:

1. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G





Samsung Galaxy M13, listed at ₹13,999 on Amazon is available in two variants, 4GB + 64GB & 6GB + 128GB.

Specifications

• Screen: 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate

• Battery: 5000mAh Lithium-ion battery

• Camera: Rear- Dual Camera Setup- (50MP Main + 2MP Macro) | 5MP Front Camera

• OS: Android 12

• RAM: 4GB & 6GB

• Audio Jack: Yes, 3.5mm

• Supported 5G Bands: N1(2100), N3(1800), N5(850), N7(2600), N8(900), N20(800), N28(700), N38(2600), N40(2300), N41(2500), N78(3500)

2. Oppo A74 5G

Starting at ₹14,990, Oppo A74 5G has a big screen and decent RAM. It also offers huge internal storage, making it a good competitor in this price range.

Specifications

• Screen: 6.5-inch FHD+ Hyper-color Screen, Punch-hole Display with 90Hz Refresh Rate

• Battery: 5000mAh Li-Po Battery

• Camera: Rear- Triple Camera Setup- (48MP Main + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth Lens) | 8MP Front Camera

• OS: Color OS 11.1 based on Android 11

• RAM: 6GB

• Audio Jack: Yes, 3.5mm

• Supported 5G Bands: Dual-standby (5G+5G)- n1/28A/41/77/78

3.Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Redmi 11 Prime 5G is a decent economical phone option as it starts at ₹13,999. It comes with a good processor, camera, and battery life with 5G connectivity at a low cost.

Specifications

• Screen: 6.58-inch FHD+ Dot display with 90Hz refresh rate

• Battery: 5000mAh Li-Po battery with 18W Fast Charging

• Camera: ‎Rear- Dual Camera Setup- (50MP AI Main + 2MP Depth Sensor) | 8MP AI-Selfie Camera

• OS: ‎MIUI 13 based on Android 12

• RAM: 4GB & 6GB

• Audio Jack: Yes, 3.5mm

• Supported 5G Bands: n1/ n3/ n5/ n8/ n28/ n40/ n78

4. Redmi Note 11T 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G starting at ₹17,999, is another good 5G phone under ₹20k. The battery can last all day long while covering major tasks effortlessly.

Specifications

• Screen: 6.6-inch FHD+ Dot display with 90Hz refresh rate

• Battery: 5000mAh Li-Po battery with 33W Pro Fast Charging

• Camera: Rear- Dual Camera Setup- (50MP AI Main + 8MP Ultra-wide) | 16MP Front Camera

• OS: Android 11 MIUI 12.5

• RAM: 6GB & 8GB

• Audio Jack: Yes, 3.5mm

• Supported 5G Bands: n1/ n3/ n5/n8/ n28/ n40/ n78

5. iQOO Z6 5G

iQOO Z6 starts at ₹15,499 and is powered by a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. Also, the device lets you go all day long with a 5000 mAh battery and enjoy your favourite apps, games, & content on an FHD+ display.

Specifications

• Screen: 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz screen refresh rate

• Battery: 5000mAh Lithium-ion battery with 18W fast charging technology

• Camera: ‎Rear- Triple Camera Setup- (50MP Eye AF Main + 2MP Bokeh +2MP Macro) | 16MP Front Camera

• OS: Funtouch OS 12 Based On Android 12

• RAM: 4GB, 6GB, & 8GB

• Audio Jack: Yes, 3.5mm

• Supported 5G Bands: n77/n78

6. iQOO vivo Z5 5G

At ₹18,990, the iQOO vivo Z5 is a powerful 5G phone for under ₹20,000. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC under the hood, an excellent display, and a massive battery with fast charging.

Specifications

• Screen: 6.66-inch FHD+ Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate

• Battery: 5000mAh Lithium-ion battery with 44W flash charging technology

• Camera: Rear- Triple Camera Setup- (64MP AF Main +8MP Ultra-wide + 2MP Macro Lens) | 16MP Front Camera

• OS: Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11

• RAM: 8GB

• Audio Jack: Yes, 3.5mm

• Supported 5G Bands: n77/n78

7. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Starting at ₹16,999 (6GB + 128GB), Samsung Galaxy M33 can be an ideal pick if you wish to upgrade to a 5G phone. The device has an immersive display, a powerful battery, and effective storage options. On top of it, the quad-camera setup rounds up the feature list.

Specifications

• Screen: 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz Refresh Rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

• Battery: 6000mAh Lithium-ion battery with 25W Fast Charging

• Camera: Rear- Quad Camera Setup- (50MP Main + 5MP Ultra-wide + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth Lens) | 8MP Front Camera

• OS: Android 12, One UI 4

• RAM: 6GB & 8GB Variants

• Audio Jack: Yes, 3.5mm

• Supported 5G Bands: N1(2100), N3(1800), N5(850), N7(2600), N8(900), N20(800), N28(700), N66(AWS-3), N38(2600), N40(2300), N41(2500), N78(3500)