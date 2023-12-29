Home

Tecno Pop 8 To Be Launched on Jan 3 in India: Check Expected Features, Price, Other Details

The Tecno Pop 8 is confirmed to launch on January 3, 2024, with its pricing speculated to be less than Rs 12,000 for budget-conscious users.

Likely to be priced between Rs 7,000 to Rs 12,000, the Techno Pop 8 is set to launch January 3, 2024.

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone company Tecno Mobile is launching its latest budget offering, the Tecno Pop 8, on January 3, 2024. While the phone is yet to officially confirm the specifications, rumours and leaks suggest that it will sport a Unisoc T606. The smartphone is rumoured to be priced below Rs 12,000 in India, making it an affordable option for the budget segment of the market.

Tecno Pop 8: Display and Design

Reports suggest the Tecno Pop 8 could boast a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. While not pushing the boundaries of pixel density, this display size promises ample screen real estate for everyday tasks and multimedia consumption. Design details remain murky, though rumours hint at a plastic body construction with clean lines and rounded corners.

Expected Price and Availability

An official price tag for the Tecno Pop 8 is yet to be revealed. However, based on its speculated features and Tecno’s history with budget offerings, a price range between Rs 7,000 and Rs 12,000 seems likely. Should these speculations hold true, the Tecno Pop 8 could emerge as a contender in the budget smartphone segment, aiming to win users over with its affordable price and basic functionality.

Performance and Processing

Powering the Tecno Pop 8 might be the Unisoc T606 processor, an octa-core chipset clocked at 1.6 GHz. This chip is primarily targeted at budget devices and is expected to handle basic tasks like browsing, messaging, and light gaming smoothly. However, demanding applications and multitasking might pose some challenges. RAM capacities remain unconfirmed, with possibilities ranging from 2GB to 4GB. Storage options are also yet to be confirmed, though internal memory of 64GB or 128GB could be offered.

Cameras and batteries

The camera setup on the Tecno Pop 8 appears to be bundled with a dual-lens rear camera system, potentially comprising a 13MP main sensor and a secondary lens for depth information or ultrawide photography. Upfront, a 5MP or 8MP selfie camera might be present for video calls and casual portrait shots. Battery capacity details are still under wraps, but a 5000mAh battery is a possibility, promising ample endurance for light to moderate usage.

Software and Connectivity

Android 13 Go Edition could be the operating system of choice for the Tecno Pop 8. This lightweight version of Android is optimised for entry-level devices and offers a familiar user experience. Connectivity options may include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a micro-USB port for charging and data transfer.

