Tecno Pova Neo Smartphone Launched: Tecno Mobile Company has launched the 'Tecno Pova Neo' 5G smartphone before Diwali. In this mobile, the user will get 6GB RAM and 6000mAh extraordinary battery life. The company has claimed 8 days of music playback and 30 days of standby on a full charge. The sale of mobile will start on September 26 on the online and offline market. It will get 13 m13-megapixeld and 8-megapixel selfie camera.

You can store 30 thousand photos

The mobile, priced at Rs 15,499, will start selling on September 26. It will get 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The company claims that users will be able to store 30 thousand photos, 2300 music files, 300 games, and about 200 videos.

18W Dual IC Flash Charge

Users will get an 18W Dual IC Flash Charger with the mobile. You will be able to do 2.4 hours of calling and 20 hours of music playback with 10 minutes of charge. The mobile will charge faster than the 18W single IC fast charger.

30 days standby claim

With the powerful 6000mAh super big battery, the company has claimed standby of up to 30 days. A full charge will provide 8 days of music playback, 64 hours of calling time, and 20 hours of gaming time. Helio G80 octa core gaming processor will provide a strong core and extraordinary experience.

6.8-inch dot-in-display

The 6.8-inch dot-in-display will provide better vision while playing games. 720*1640 HD+ resolution, 480 nits brightness. The company also claimed stronger color contrast with a bigger, clearer, brighter and wider display. Thermal conductive material has been used for cooling.

Game mode will also be available

Game mode has also been given to the user to get the next-level gaming experience. Mobile’s unnecessary apps will be blocked in game mode. With the anti-disturb setting, background apps will not function, which will increase gaming performance.

13MP Rear, 8MP Front Camera

With AI technology, Tecno Pova Neo will get 4 rear cameras with 13-megapixel primary lens. Apart from 13-megapixel macro lens, 2-megapixel depth control, 2-megapixel macro and AI lens will be available. An 8-megapixel dot-in selfie camera is also provided.

AI Beauty, Super Night Mode, Portrait Mode, AI Detection will be available including Super Quad Flash. There are 3 color options available in Magic Blue, Speed ​​Purple and Dazzle Black.