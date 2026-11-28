Teens on X to get protected mode by default as parental controls roll out

Parents now have more control over teens on X. The new tools cover screen time, content restrictions and who teens interact with.

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X has introduced parental controls for teenagers. Representational image

Social media platform X on Saturday introduced parental controls allowing parents and guardians to manage the activity of tees on the platform. The platform has taken the step to give families more control over the content as well as the Interactions that can be accessed by young users.

The development was announced through X’s official Safety account. The company said the parental controls will apply to teenagers aged 13 to 17. Under the new system, accounts in this age group will automatically be placed in protected mode, which blocks access to sensitive content and targeted advertising.

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Michael O’Herlihy, Head of Safety at X, said the company aimed to balance parents’ need for practical tools with teens’ need for independence. Families can set guardrails suited to their homes, he said, while teens retain ownership of their accounts and can see every change.

The company said that parents and guardians will be able to monitor how much time their children spend on X each week, and they can set daily screen-time limits. Parents will also be able to approve new followers, restrict feed recommendations and videos to accounts their young children follow. They can also block specific words from appearing in their feeds.

The controls will also allow parents to manage who can send direct messages to their children. Parents will be able to see which accounts their teenagers are exchanging messages with, giving them greater visibility into their activity on the platform.

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Beyond these controls, parents can manage other privacy settings on their children’s accounts. These include limiting who can tag teenagers in photos, preventing accounts from being discovered through email addresses or phone numbers, and turning off location information on posts. Parents can also decide who may send direct messages to their children, including restricting messages to accounts the teenager follows or to verified accounts.