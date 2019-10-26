New Delhi: The Telangana government is set to declare 2020 as the year of Artificial Intelligence (AI), said Information Technology Minister K T Rama Rao during a meeting with National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) President Debjani Ghosh.

While making the announcement on Friday, Minister Rama Rao stated that the Telangana government would organise year-round events with AI as the central theme. It must be noted that the purpose of declaring 2020 as the year of AI is to promote the use of artificial intelligence in various sectors such as agriculture, urban transportation and healthcare, stated a report.

Highlighting the various initiative undertaken by the state government in areas of emerging technologies, Rao was quoted by news agency IANS as saying, “Telangana government is continuing to attract investors from marquee companies which are setting up their R&D and technology development centres in emerging technologies such as IoT, AI, machine learning, cybersecurity and blockchain.”

Besides, the IT minister explained the significance of the Telangana government’s collaboration with NASSCOM in bridging the skill gap in the emerging tech sectors.

Ghosh said that NASSCOM would be delighted to collaborate with the government of Telangana in launching AI applications in various sectors and also creating an ecosystem for startups to implement these AI applications.

Ghosh informed that NASSCOM is proactively preparing a list of new job roles getting created in the emerging technology space. She said that NASSCOM would also be interested in partnering with the Telangana government on the open data initiative and also in skilling youngsters in data sciences.

Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Director, Emerging Technologies, Rama Devi, and Director, Digital Media, Dileep Konatham were also present in the meeting.

(With inputs from IANS)