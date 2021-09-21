New Delhi: The encrypted messaging app Telegram on Tuesday has launched a series of new features including the interactive emoji, and the option of ‘read receipts’ in groups. The messaging app Telegram has provided its users with eight themes, which are applicable for both users. The other slew of new features includes themes gradient message bubbles that have animated backgrounds and unique background patterns. GSMArena, an online website reported on Tuesday that telegram has also a day and night mode for each theme.Also Read - Fake Vaccination Certificates And Test Results Sold On Telegram For Rs 5,500: Report

The update also includes interactive emoji. When you send one of the select animated emojis in chat, you can now tap on it to initiate a full-screen animation. This is then visible to you or anyone else who's also present in chat at the moment. The animations are also accompanied by vibrations.

The third new feature is to read receipts in groups. Users in small groups can now select a message you sent and see who else in the group has seen it. The company said it will keep this record only for seven days from when the message was sent.

More good news for the users, admins of groups can now also record live streams. When a live stream is happening, admins can use the record feature and save part or whole of the stream for viewing in the group after the stream has ended. The latest update is now available across all the platforms where Telegram is available.

(With Input from IANS)