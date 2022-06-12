New Delhi: One of the used Messaging apps, Telegram is all set to launch a paid subscription plan for its users this month. Users who will opt for Telegram Premium will get a higher limit for chats, media and file uploads, Founder Pavel Durov said in a blogpost.Also Read - SMBSaathi Utsav: WhatsApp Launches New Initiative To Help Small Businesses | Details Here

"The only way to let our most demanding fans get more while keeping our existing features free is to make those raised limits a paid option," he said. Telegram currently has 500 million monthly active users and is one of the 10 most downloaded apps in the world, according to its website.

The app, along with messaging tool Signal, have seen an increase in users following privacy concerns with larger rival WhatsApp, owned by Meta Platforms.

Durov said the move to offer a paid subscription was to ensure that Telegram remains funded primarily by its users and not advertisers.

Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a), noted developer, took to Twitter and suggested that Telegram is changing the initial tagline of the app to launch its paid version soon. The new data strings shared by the developer include a new tagline “Telegram provides free unlimited cloud storage for chats and media.”