New Delhi: After the Facebook Family which comprises Whatsapp, Instagram faced an outage of nearly six hours across its service globally, the message messaging app Telegram saw a spike in the new number of users. The encrypted messaging app Telegram gained over 70 million new users.Also Read - Telegram New Update Brings 8 Chat Themes For Users, Interactive Emoji | Details Here

According to CEO Pavel Durov, Telegram experienced a record increase in user registration and activity amid the massive Facebook outage. “The daily growth rate of Telegram exceeded the norm by an order of magnitude, and we welcomed over 70 million refugees from other platforms in one day,” Durov said in a statement. Also Read - Fake Vaccination Certificates And Test Results Sold On Telegram For Rs 5,500: Report

“I am proud of how our team handled the unprecedented growth because Telegram continued to work flawlessly for the vast majority of our users,” Durov added. Also Read - Fast & Furious 9 Hindi Dubbed Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers, Telegram and Other Torrent Sites

The social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger went down for millions of users, including in India, on Monday evening, as they were unable to send or receive messages on social media platforms. Several users including those in India were unable to access WhatsApp Instagram and Facebook on both Android and Ios Platforms.

According to DownDetector, a website that tracks outages, 40 per cent of users were unable to download the app, 30 per cent had trouble in sending messages and 22 per cent had problems with the web version.

People took to Twitter to report the problems they were facing with Facebook family apps, including posting memes and GIFs. In January, Durov announced that Telegram has crossed 500 million monthly active users.

Recently, Telegram has launched a series of new features which includes the interactive emoji, eight themes, theme gradient message bubbles, and the options of red receipt in groups.