Telegram’s Latest Update Features Redesigned Calls, Thanos Snap-Style, And More – Check Here

Telegram latest update includes a vibrant makeover for calls, a vaporising animation on deleting messages, and a major upgrade for the platform's improved and powerful bots.

Telegram rolls out Thanos Snap animation feature in its latest update.

New Delhi: Telegram, the popular messaging app known for its secure messaging and innovative features, has rolled out its 10th update, which includes a vibrant makeover for calls, a vaporising animation on deleting messages. The recent updates also included a major upgrade for the platform’s improved and powerful bots. Here are all the features:

All New Calling Interface

Telegram has rolled out an all-new calling interface in this update. The calls now sport dynamic backgrounds that shift according to the call’s status. From a lively ring to a calming scene during your chat, these backgrounds offer a pleasing aesthetic while consuming fewer resources. This means better battery life and smoother performance, even on older devices. Telegram has reportedly also enhanced the call quality, with more promised updates on improving the call quality to be released this year.

Thanos Snaps Your Messages Away

We all remember the iconic finger snap that turned half the universe to dust. Telegram has now introduced the same touch of that dramatic flair to your messaging with the new “Thanos Snap” effect. This playful animation, available on both iOS and Android, replaces the traditional deletion animation with a satisfying puff of smoke. Telegram claims that the snap animation is not heavy on any phone’s battery across platforms.

Super-powered Bots

The latest update adds new features to Telegram’s bots, making it capable such that they can now react to messages and manage reactions, quotes, and links, send replies and much more. With the new update, bots can also get information about giveaways and boosts in channels where they are given admin rights. Developers have listed a complete changelog detailing all the new features and tools to help the Telegram community build even more powerful bots.

With over 1 billion+ downloads on the Play Store, Telegram is one of the largest social media messaging apps, with more than 700 million active users worldwide. The platform also hints at soon-to-be-launched updates, likely to be released starting this January.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.