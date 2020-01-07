Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk was on Tuesday seen making some crazy dance moves during an event at his company’s plant in Shanghai, China, that took the internet by the storm.

The 48-year-old billionaire tech baron shared a 15-second clip on his official Twitter handle. In the video, he stripped off his jacket, tossed it towards the audience and showed some smart dance moves on stage, throwing in some ‘Walk Like an Egyptian’ moves during a ceremony at Tesla’s new $2 billion Plant near Shanghai.

As he took off his jacket, he revealed his t-shirt underneath that had a cartoon of the Shanghai factory. He also labelled the shared video “NSFW” or ‘Not Safe For Work’ in his tweet.

At Tesla Giga Shanghai NSFW!! pic.twitter.com/1yrPyzJQGZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2020

A twitter user commented on his video and said, “I love how genuine and clumsy he is. A Hero.” Another wrote, “You NEED to come to my snowball dance and teach me your moves,” while a third user called him “Marketing genius.”

@elonmusk you NEED to come to my snowball dance and teach me your moves!!!🤩🤩🤩 https://t.co/vMZy2qlCpJ — Makayla Pearson (@MakaylaPearson5) January 7, 2020

“Just saw that @elonmusk stole my dance moves,” wrote a Twitter user.

stole my dance moves. 🕺 $TSLA — Engage the Trade (@engagethetrade) January 7, 2020

Me when I be a CEO 😂 https://t.co/mSwkB92ayI — Abdulla ALmutawaa (@abdulla_isa97) January 7, 2020

The video clip has now gained over 2 million views, about 120,000 likes and more than 15,000 retweets.