Tesla’s Humanoid Robot Performs Yoga, Elon Musk Says...

The robot performs yoga poses that require standing on one leg and extending its limbs, displaying its balance and flexibility.

New Delhi: We’ve all watched the Matrix and Terminator series, and at times, we’ve contemplated the possibility of robots attempting to take over the world. With the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI), this imagination becomes even more intriguing. While world domination remains a fear, the prospect of AI-powered assistance is rapidly becoming a reality, with numerous companies actively chasing it. Tesla, for instance, recently shared a video featuring its humanoid robot named ‘Optimus’, which has captivated people and rapidly gone viral on the internet.

In the video, Optimus demonstrates its capabilities by engaging in yoga and autonomously sorting blocks by colour. The clip showcases the robot’s remarkable ability to easily sort objects at a pace resembling humans. Even when a person deliberately disrupts the robot’s task to introduce complexity, it promptly adapts to the change and successfully completes the task.

Optimus can now sort objects autonomously 🤖 Its neural network is trained fully end-to-end: video in, controls out. Come join to help develop Optimus (& improve its yoga routine 🧘) → https://t.co/dBhQqg1qya pic.twitter.com/1Lrh0dru2r — Tesla Optimus (@Tesla_Optimus) September 23, 2023



Notably, the humanoid showcases various yoga poses, such as standing on one leg and extending its limbs, thereby showcasing its impressive balance and flexibility. As shown in the video, the humanoid possesses the capacity to self-calibrate its arms and legs, as well as the precision to accurately locate its limbs in space using vision and joint position encoders.

The official Tesla Optimus account shared the video and captioned it as ”Optimus can now sort objects autonomously. Its neural network is trained fully end-to-end: video in, controls out. Come join us to help develop Optimus (& improve its yoga routine).”

The video notably showcases TeslaBot operating on the same end-to-end neural network as Tesla cars. This network has the capability to process video input and generate control output.

In response to the video, CEO Elon Musk expressed his thoughts with a single word: “Progress.”

Internet users were deeply impressed by the robot’s enhanced capabilities. One user remarked, “Optimus moves so seamlessly. I’m truly impressed.” Another exclaimed, “OMG! This is an incredible leap forward by the @Tesla team. Exceptional work. I eagerly await the next advancements in its abilities.”

A third user chimed in, saying, “The progress is absolutely mind-blowing! As an engineer, I am in complete awe of the meticulous attention to detail required to achieve such a seemingly simple and fluid motion. What’s even more remarkable is its cognitive ability to adapt to changing circumstances! This comes a long way from the previous demo where Optimus was still mastering basic walking. I am at a loss for words! The Tesla AI team is truly outstanding, and their rate of progress appears to be on an exponential trajectory. Kudos to the Tesla teams! Congratulations.”

However, there is currently no information available regarding when TeslaBot will be ready for production or commercial use.

“Tesla envisions the creation of a versatile autonomous humanoid robot designed for a wide range of tasks, particularly those that are hazardous, repetitive, or monotonous in nature. Realizing this ambitious objective necessitates the development of comprehensive software frameworks that empower the robot in areas such as stability, navigation, sensory perception, and seamless interaction with the tangible environment. To address these formidable engineering challenges, we are actively seeking talented professionals in fields such as deep learning, computer vision, motion planning, controls, mechanical engineering, and general software development,” Tesla describes the Optimus robot on its webpage.

