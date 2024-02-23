Texting Strangers On WhatsApp? Know How To Send Messages Without Saving Contact

Home

Sometimes, you want to reach out without cluttering your contact list. Fret not! Here are several ways to send WhatsApp messages without saving the recipient’s number.

New Delhi: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned messaging app, has become an essential part of our digital lives. With approximately 2.4 billion monthly users, it stands as the most popular messaging platform globally, surpassing even Meta’s other messaging app, Facebook Messenger. Here is a handy guide for you to send message without saving the contact on WhatsApp.

The Need To Text Unknown Numbers

Location Sharing: When you need to guide a friend to your favourite café or a meeting point, WhatsApp’s location-sharing feature comes in handy. A simple tap allows you to send your precise location, ensuring no one gets lost in the labyrinth of city streets. Payments and Transactions: The rise of digital payments such as UPI has revolutionised WhatsApp. From splitting bills to transferring money to distant relatives, WhatsApp’s secure environment facilitates seamless transactions. Business Communication: Entrepreneurs, freelancers, and small businesses often rely on WhatsApp for client interactions. It’s a practically a virtual storefront where orders are placed, queries answered, and deals closed.

How to Message Unsaved Number on WhatsApp

Sometimes, you want to reach out without cluttering your contact list. Fret not! Here are several ways to send WhatsApp messages without saving the recipient’s number:

Click-to-Chat Feature: Create a link using the format wa.me/<number> (replace <number> with the recipient’s full international number).

(replace with the recipient’s full international number). Open the link to initiate a chat thread directly, even if the recipient isn’t in your contacts. Third-Party Websites: Use websites that leverage the click-to-chat feature. Enter the number, and voilà! The chat thread opens on your phone or PC2. Self-Chat Method: Start a chat with yourself on WhatsApp.

Paste the unsaved number and send yourself a message.

The number will appear in blue, and you can continue the conversation.

Few Tips for Secure Conversations on WhatsApp

End-to-End Encryption (E2EE): WhatsApp’s built-in E2EE ensures that only you and the recipient can read messages, calls, and media. No intermediaries, no prying eyes. Disappearing Messages: Set messages to vanish after a chosen duration. Ideal for sensitive information or ephemeral discussions. Two-Step Verification: Add an extra layer of protection by setting up a six-digit PIN. Even if your phone is lost, your WhatsApp remains secure. Screen Security: Lock your phone screen to prevent unauthorised access to your WhatsApp chats. Safe Group Spaces: Cultivate secure group chats by managing participants and permissions. View once for shared content: Enhance privacy by sending media that disappears after viewing. Report suspicious activity: Be vigilant and report any unusual behaviour for a safer community. Avoid scams and phishing: Stay informed about common scams and never share sensitive information with unknown contacts.

