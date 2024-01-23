Home

Technology

The New OnePlus 12 Now Available For Pre-Order Starting Rs 64,999; Find All Specifications, Features, Price Details Here

The New OnePlus 12 Now Available For Pre-Order Starting Rs 64,999; Find All Specifications, Features, Price Details Here

The OnePlus 12 sports a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and was officially announced by OnePlus. Check out the complete features, specifications, and price details of the OnePlus 12 here.

The OnePlus 12 is now available for pre-order on the official OnePlus website.

New Delhi: One of the most anticipated smartphones, the OnePlus 12 (series), is now finally launched at the OnePlus “Smooth Beyond Belief” launch event. Additionally, the OnePlus 12R and the OnePlus Buds have also been revealed by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. The phone is packed with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a premium 50 MP Sony sensor. The smartphone is available for preorder and will be live for sale on January 30. Here are the unfiltered spoilers from the event of the smartphone.

Trending Now

OnePlus 12 Launched With New Features

You may like to read

The new OnePlus 12 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with a 5400mAh battery. Buyers who pre-order the phone can also get a 50W wireless OnePlus charger, which the company promises to charge up the phone from 1–50% in just about 23 minutes. The smartphone is powered by the company’s latest Trinity Engine, boasting of running 6 apps for up to 72 hours straight.

OnePlus 12 Specifications and Price

Display: The OnePlus 12 sports a 6.82-inch display with the new ProXDR screen and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The phone also comes with a peak brightness of 4500 nits for a clear display under the sun.

Processor: The OnePlus 12 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and an improved vapour cooling system for high-end gaming performances.

Battery: The latest flagship comes with a 5400 mAh battery and supports both wireless and wired superfast charging. The AirVOOC 50W wireless charger boasts of charging the smartphone from 1-50% in 23 minutes, whereas the 100W wired charger charges the smartphone completely from 1-100% in 26 minutes.

Camera: The OnePlus 12 comes with its newest 4th Gen Hasselblad camera and a premium 50 MP (wide) Sony LYT-808 sensor, which has a significant improvement in colour and overall picture quality as compared to the OnePlus 11. The phone also has a 3x zooming, 64-megapixel periscopic telephoto camera and a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, again backed by Sony’s high-end sensor.

RAM and Storage: The phone comes in two variants to choose from: the 12 GB RAM with 256 GB storage and the 16 GB RAM with 512 GB storage options.

Colours: The smartphone comes in two vibrant variants: Flowery Emerald (Marble-ish Green) and Silky Black

Price: The OnePlus 12 starts at Rs 64.999 ( 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage), and the other is priced at Rs 69,999 (16GB RAM +512 GB Storage)

Additionally, on the occasion of its 10th anniversary, the OnePlus 12 is offered in three new cases (back covers): : Walnut Texture, Sandstone and the Armoured Fiber options. There is also an exchange offer for upto Rs 10,000 and additional bank offers on ICICI bank and OneCard. Oh, and let’s not forget the bundled free OnePlus wireless charger on pre-order of the smartphone.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.