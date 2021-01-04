New Delhi: Off late, WhatsApp is announcing a number of changes in its feature. While some features have already been launched, some others are yet to be launched in the days to come. This is all benign done to make the messaging app more attractive. Most recently, WhatsApp was spotted testing voice/ video calls for its web and desktop version. However, WhatsApp is planning to bring out some new and exciting features that are in the work and are likely to roll out in 2021. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Deletes Picture With Rumoured BF Vicky Kaushal's Reflection, Fans Are Baffled

WhatsApp Insurance: At this time of economic downturn, this business-specific feature will allow users to buy insurance via WhatsApp in India. The Facebook-owned messaging platform is set to roll out health insurance and micro-pension products on its messaging platform in India through tie-ups with licensed financial services players.

Missed group calls: A future update will reportedly allow WhatsApp users to join group calls that they have been invited to after the call has started. It is a minor, but significant QoL (quality of life) upgrade as an entire group call doesn't need to be restarted to include additional participants who may have missed it earlier.

Multi-device support: When this feature will be introduced, WhatsApp users will be able to login to multiple devices simultaneously. The feature is currently in the development process and was spotted in the beta version of WhatsApp for iPhone back in November. At present, the WhatsApp only supports two devices at the same time, namely a phone and a desktop. However, the new multi-device support will reportedly allow users to add up to four devices on a single account.

Call through WhatsApp Web, desktop app: This is one of the most exciting features that people across the globe are waiting for. Both the WhatsApp Web and the desktop apps for Windows and Macs are rumoured to get voice/ video calling support once this feature is announced. The feature will work the same way as messages sent from the desktop.

Mute video facility: At present, WhatsApp doesn’t have the option to mute videos while sending them to a contact or uploading them as a status update. However, in the days to come, the social messaging app is expected to allow users to mute the video. This will happen when the new featrure will be installed. As per updates, this mute video feature is still in the development stage and, as per a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, a speaker icon would be available on the left side, next to the duration and file size details of the video that a user want to share.

Read Later Option: WhatsApp is also planning to launch ‘Read later’ option which is said to be an improved version of the existing Archived Chats feature on WhatsApp. When a chat is moved to read later, WhatsApp won’t send notifications for that chat.