New Delhi: There have been times when certain malicious apps have surfaced on Google Play Store which were involved in stealing data from users. An app on Google Play Store called 'Craftsart Cartoon Photo Tools' have reportedly been found to be stealing Facebook credentials. The app, which was downloaded by over 1 lakh users, has now been delisted from Google Play Store.

The ‘Craftsart Cartoon Photo Tools’ app reportedly contains a trojan called FaceStealer which was discovered by Pradeo, a cyber security firm. This app contained option to upload photo which is converted into a ‘cartoon rendering’. The app asks users to enter Facebook login credentials.

“Once the victim had Craftsart Cartoon Photo Tools (archived link) on their phone, it would request Facebook login credentials. That might not sound unusual to a user, so the unwary could then enter their information only to have it funneled back to a Russian server, giving the Android app’s operators access to Facebook accounts and any of the vital information so many users have linked to their profiles, like credit or debit card numbers,” Android Police said in its report.

Users who have installed the questioned app have been asked to immediately delete or uninstall the app and change Facebook login credentials.