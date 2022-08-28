Hacking: If you think that the personal information stored in your smartphone, laptop, and computer is safe, then you need to think again. This is because there is a spyware company that can allegedly hack Android and iOS devices. The company does this work secretly and steals the personal information of the people. It is reported that any person can get this work done by the company by paying them a huge amount, reports Zee News. Here, we share some information about this company with you.Also Read - Want To View Your Friend’s WhatsApp Status Secretly? Here's How to do it

Which company is this

Actually, there is a spyware firm named Intellexa and it is being claimed that it can break into both Android and iOS devices. The company charges a huge amount from the people in return for this hacking. According to the claim, the company charges $ 8 million (about Rs 64 crore) for hacking.

The claims are being made on the basis of the information related to this company. Once the amount is paid, 10 Android and iOS devices are said to be hacked. Further information reveals that this company can easily target iOS 15.4.1 and the latest Android 12. There is much unease among people since this information has come to the fore and they are anxious about their personal data. It is said that the devices of big leaders and celebrities are at the highest risk of getting hacked.