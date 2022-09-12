Microsoft Teams update: Tech giant Microsoft is planning to update the search results feature in Teams for better user experience. With the updated version, the search results in Microsoft Teams will be shown within context by navigating to the thread containing a queried item.Also Read - Microsoft Teams Down, Memes On Corporate Workers Celebrating Goes Viral

This new option is likely to come in October for Windows and Mac, according to Windows Central. Currently, when you search for text, Microsoft Teams takes users to a view of their messages and any directly connected thread, but it is completely out of context, the report said.

How would the updated version work?

Clicking on the search result does not take users to where the chat was sent within a channel or conversation, which is about to change.

“When users search for a chat message in Teams and click on a message result, they are taken to a view that contains only the selected message, rather than the entire chat thread,” the company quoted an entry on the Microsoft 365 roadmap.

As per the report, the change should make it easier to see messages’ context. “This fix will now land the users on the full chat thread once the message search result is clicked, thereby providing the full context of the conversation around the message result,” it added.