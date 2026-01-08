Home

This new Spotify update knows what your friends are listening to - and lets you join in

Spotify has introduced new social listening tools that let users see friends’ real-time activity and request shared Jam sessions, making music streaming more interactive and connected than ever.

Spotify is turning up the social vibes on its music streaming platform with two fresh features aimed at bringing friends and family closer through shared musical experiences. The company has announced the rollout of Listening Activity and Request to Jam, powerful additions to the in-app Messages feature that let users see what their friends are streaming in real time – and even join in with them.

See what your friends are listening to – In real time

Music is more fun when it’s shared, and that’s exactly what Spotify’s new Listening Activity feature enables. Once users opt into this feature in the Privacy & Social settings, they’ll be able to display what song or podcast they’re currently streaming right inside their Spotify Messages.

What’s particularly thoughtful about this update is the privacy control. You choose who gets to see your listening activity – only people you’ve already connected with on Spotify Messages will be able to view it. And if you’re not playing anything at the moment, your most recently played track shows instead.

With a simple tap on a friend’s activity, you can:

Start playback of the same track

Add the song to your own library

Open the context menu for more options

React with fun emojis to show how you feel about what they’re listening to

This feels like a cozy way to stay in tune with friends’ musical moods throughout the day – perfect for sparking new conversations or discovering new tracks together.

Invite Friends to a Jam – From Anywhere

Spotify isn’t stopping at just visibility. The new Request to Jam feature transforms listening into an interactive, shared event. If a friend is already streaming music you love, Premium users can now send a Jam request directly from a Messages chat.

Once accepted, a live Jam session begins, letting both participants:

Listen together in sync

Add songs to a shared queue

Chat and react in real time while tracks play

In this shared experience, the person who accepts the Jam becomes the host – but both listeners can contribute to what’s playing next. And if someone doesn’t respond right away, the invitation simply expires after a few minutes – keeping things smooth and spontaneous.

Free users can also join these shared sessions when invited, though creating the Jam itself still requires a Premium subscription.

Rolling Out Across Devices

The new features are currently being rolled out on Android and iOS devices in regions where Spotify’s Messaging functionality is available, with broader access expected in the coming weeks. Once live, users aged 16 and up can enjoy a richer, more social streaming experience without ever leaving the Spotify app.

This social push reflects Spotify’s ongoing effort to make music streaming not just about listening, but about connecting – whether you’re celebrating a new favourite track or simply sharing what’s been on repeat all week.

