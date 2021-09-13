WhatsApp is an instant messaging app that we can talk to any person. Apart from chatting with friends and family, office work is also being done through WhatsApp. By typing, everyone can send a message. Now the company has rolled out a new feature through which users can send messages without typing on WhatsApp. Whatever message you want to send, you just have to say it and the exact message will be typed. Once the message is typed, all you have to do is press the send button. Sometimes typing a big message seems like a very confusing and tedious task, and perhaps this is the reason why WhatsApp voice message is so popular.Also Read - WhatsApp Messages Are Not End-To-End Encrypted? Facebook Gives Clarity -Read

How to Send WhatsApp Messages Without Typing – Step-by-Step Guide