Thunderbolt port: iPhone 15 Likely To Bring USB-C Port with Capability to Transfer Big Files

Ming-Chi Kuo wrote on Twitter, “I predict that 15 Pro & 15 Pro Max will support at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3.”

Apple Update: American technology giant Apple is mulling over bringing a Thunderbolt port in its iPhone 15 Pro for high-speed data transfer. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple analyst, the forthcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be packed with a USB-C port having at least USB 3.3 or Thunderbolt 3 support.

Ming-Chi Kuo further informed that the feature upgrade will enhance the user experience of wired transmission and video output significantly. He further wrote, “My latest survey indicates all 2H23 new iPhones will abandon Lightning and change to USB-C, but only two high-end models (15 Pro & 15 Pro Max) will support the wired high-speed transfer, and the two standard ones (15 & 15 Plus) still support USB 2.0 same as Lightning.”

