Srinagar: Two brothers from Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir have created a mobile application that they claim is an alternative to the TikTok, Chinese video-sharing app which the Centre banned in India in June this year following the Galwan Valley clash. The top-notch application named ‘Nucular’ has been created by app Developer Tipu Sultan Wani along with his elder brother Mohd Farooq. Also Read - Chinese Company ByteDance Challenges Trump Administration's Order to Divest TikTok App in Court

Speaking to ANI, Tipu Sultan Wani said that state-of-the-art technology has been used in the application which is available on Google Play to offer a great user experience. Also Read - Pakistan Lifts Ban On TikTok

“We have used a technology which will help to load videos faster on the app even the internet speed is slow. We have also introduced augmented reality effects into the app. There are no apps in the Indian market with features like this,” he asserted. Also Read - Pakistan Blocks Chinese-owned TikTok For Failing to Filter Out 'Immoral, Indecent' Content

“We used the latest technology in ARmask, beauty filters, and VR backgrounds. We keep on adding more and more filters and editing tools. Anyone can upload any video length between five seconds to 60 seconds. One can edit, cut, and add music to any video file. There is 4k resolution in the app,” he said.

Wani said that they have launched a contest where those who will get 5,000 followers on the application first will get Rs 2,000 cash.

“We are also giving rewards. Those who will achieve 5,000 followers on the app will get Rs 2,000 cash. We are working on the next update so that people can earn money based on likes and shares,” he said.

Wani had earlier developed a mobile application –“File Share Tool” which allows sharing files at a speed of 40 MB per second, as an alternative to banned Chinese app SHAREit.

(With ANI Inputs)