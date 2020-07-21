The short video making application, TikTok was in talks with UK to set up its headquarter in London. But according to a report published in The Guardian, the company has suspended all the talks amid UK-China trade war. Tiktok started facing sanctions in many countries, including India, due to its ties with China. Earlier, the reports stated that the most popular platform for entertainment videos, could build its headquarters in London. The company was in talks with the Department for International Trade, UK in this regard. According to The Guardian report, The parent company of Tiktok, ByteDance after months of negotiations with the UK government has terminated the talks due to ‘wider geographical context.’ Also Read - Instagram Brings TikTok-Like Short Videos to India With 'Reels', Feature to Roll Out to Users Today

The news comes after the UK government imposed ban on purchasing all the Huawei’s 5G network kit from next year and the company’s equipment will be fully removed by 2027. The head of the digital, culture, media and sport department, Oliver Dowden announced that the Chinese tech giant Huawei will no longer be able to sell 5G kit after 31 December. Dowden said – Also Read - Anonymous Hackers Claim TikTok is a 'Chinese Spyware', Urge Users to Delete the App Right Away

“The reality of the 5G network is that it is fundamentally different. In turn 5G will be replaced by 6G and in all of that Huawei will be absent”. Also Read - After TikTok Ban, Desi Alternatives Chingari, Roposo & Mitron Race To Become the Next Viral App

ByteDance, the parent company of Tiktok headquartered in China. In order to prove itself an independent company and not a Chinese one, ByteDance recently appointed Kevin Mayer as a CEO of Tiktok and ByteDance. He is a former Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer & International division of The Walt Disney Company. However, with a latest spur in the Chinese relation with other countries including UK and India, the company might face a ban even from US.

The US suspects that China may mislead its users to steal data which leads to the company facing a stringent investigation in Washington. According to sources, ByteDance, owner of the video sharing app has been trying to make amends with the US to relocate the headquarter. The Secretary of United States, Mike Pompeo, when asked about recommending and banning Tiktok, said:

“If you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”

He further added-

“I don’t want to get out in front of the president, but it’s something we’re looking at.”

The boycott of China in India was trending after a border dispute on India’s northern frontier with China. It led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers, after which the Indian government decided to ban 59 Chinese apps in the country.