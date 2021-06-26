New Delhi: One of the most popular video-making platforms, TikTok may make a comeback in India very soon. After PUBG’s rebranded launch as Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Chinese short video making app TikTok has reportedly expressed hope to return to its lakhs of Indian creators. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India vs Battlegrounds Mobile India – Here’s the Top Comparison Between Two Games

TikTok's parent company ByteDance has approached the IT ministry and PMO officials and "reiterated that ByteDance and TikTok will work to comply with" the new IT Rules, according to a report by ThePrint. The report stated that TikTok has already appointed nodal and grievance officers well before the IT ministry order and is looking to work its ways with the Modi government, as in the case with Biden administration, to review security instead of outrightly banning it.

TikTok was banned in India in September last year, along with 250 Chinese apps that were banned over three separate occasions.

Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is almost exactly like the popular Krafton’s PUBG Mobile, is already facing criticism for allegedly sharing user data with Chinese servers. If the government looks into the matter, the game could potentially be banned again.

However, unlike PUBG, a comeback for TikTok will be more difficult because it is completely owned by a Chinese firm, that is, ByteDance. PUBG Mobile India was developed by Korean firm Korean, while Chinese tech giant Tencent had a major stake in the game.

TikTok suffered a loss of an estimated 20 crore users in India when it was banned last year.