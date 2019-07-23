New Delhi: TikTok, a popular short video-sharing app, has removed nearly 60 lakh videos for violating content guidelines in India. The development comes days after Central government issued notices to the social media platform along with a set of 24 questions over its alleged misuse for ‘anti-national activities’ in the country.

Speaking to Times of India, Sachin Sharma, Director (Sales and Partnerships) at TikTok said. “We are committed to maintaining a safe and positive in-app environment for our users to showcase their creativity and talent. TikTok in no way endorses or promotes content that is in violation of our community guidelines.”

TikTok’s key community guidelines claim to check cyberbullying/ harassment or hate speech content, graphic content or content promoting nudity.

Last week, the Centre had warned these apps that they might face a ban if they do not submit appropriate responses of its set of 24 questions.

The action from the Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) follows a complaint by the RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch, which had written to the Prime Minister alleging that these platforms are being used for anti-national and illegal activities.