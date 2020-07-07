New Delhi: TikTok on Tuesday announced that it will be stopping app operations in its China headquarters and exit the Hong Kong market, marking a protest against the Chinese government’s new controversial National Security Law. Also Read - Facebook, Google, Twitter Halt Hong Kong's Requests For User Data in Protest Against Security Law

“In light of recent events, we’ve decided to stop operations of the TikTok app in Hong Kong,” a TikTok spokesman told Reuters late Monday. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: ‘US Military to Stand With India,’ Indicates White House

The short form video-making platform, owned by China-based ByteDance, gave its decision hours after leading tech firms including Facebook, WhatsApp, Google, Twitter as well as Telegram decided to stop processing official requests from the Hong Kong authorities to hand over user data, in the wake of China imposing the security law. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: India, China Disengage in Galwan; Here's How NSA Ajit Doval Managed Breakthrough | Top Developments

TikTok, run by former Walt Disney Co executive Kevin Meyers, had earlier attracted over 150,000 users in China’s freest city, Hong Kong. However, with the imposition of the sweeping law, the Hong Kong region is likely to be a loss-making market for the company.

Notably, TikTok has also been hit the hardest in India after the Centre banned 59 Chinese apps in retaliation to the border tension in Ladakh. Chinese tech giant ByteDance anticipated a combined loss of over USD 6 billion after the ban of three of its apps – TikTok, Vigo Video and Helo.

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer, however, claimed that the company is compliant with all rules and regulations put forth by the Indian government.