Home

Technology

Apple car key feature could soon arrive for Tata cars, Allowing users to unlock and start Vehicles via iPhone and Apple Watch

Apple car key feature could soon arrive for Tata cars, Allowing users to unlock and start Vehicles via iPhone and Apple Watch

Apple may soon allow Tata car owners to unlock and start vehicles using iPhone or Apple Watch, bringing advanced digital key technology and smart connectivity to India’s growing EV market.

Apple car key feature

Apple is said to be working on integrating its Car Key feature with Tata Electric vehicles will allow users to lock and unlock their vehicles, as well as start their cars remotely via Apple Wallet app. Reportedly, this feature launched by Apple allows iPhone users to store a digital copy of their car key in Apple Wallet. With this feature enabled by default on iPhone’s, users can remotely access their cars without carrying their physical key fob.

As of now, Tata Motors will be one of the first companies in India to use Apple’s digital car key service at scale if it comes true.

Unlocking Electric Cars Without Keys

Working on NFC (Near Field Communication) as well as Ultra-Wideband technology (UWB), users can unlock their cars by tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch on their car door handle.

The feature also allows users to set up ‘push to start’ on select models. With this users won’t even have to take their phone out of their pocket to start their vehicle. As they approach their car, it will sense their phone’s presence and automatically unlock itself and start.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Apple recently introduced ‘Express Mode’ with the update allowing customers to unlock their vehicles without using Face ID or device passcode. Coming to Tata Motors users will be able to finally ditch their vehicle keys for good if they own recent Apple products.

Coming to Tata Motors Users Can Wave Goodbye to Car Keys

Soon Tata Motors will join international OEMS like BMW, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo and more supporting Apple Car Key feature.

Keyless Mobility In A Growing Connected Ecosystem

While electric vehicles manufacturers like Tata focus on building futuristic mobility solutions at home in India. International tech giants are not far behind when it comes to building a seamless connected ecosystem around Tata users.

If you own an electric vehicle in India chances are that it is from Tata Motors. As the company has been ruling the EV market in India with features like savvy automated upgrades and cellular connectivity.

Integrating With Apple’s Ecosystem

However, before you get too excited there are a few limitations. This feature will only be available to iPhone 11 and newer devices along with compatible Apple Watches. Different Tata vehicles will offer different levels of support for the new feature based on the hardware installed in the cars.

Keyless Mobility Coming To India?

Since the launch of this feature by Apple, we have seen many OEMS moving towards a keyless approach when it comes to mobility. Not only can you lock and unlock your car with your phone. You can also share your keys with friends via AirDrop or remotely lock your keys if you misplace them.

While we don’t know for sure if Apple’s Car Key feature will come to India. If it does then Tata Motors seems like the perfect partner to enable truly wireless mobility.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.