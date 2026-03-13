Home

Technology

Tinder rolls out AI-powered video speed dating feature in fresh push to reconnect with Gen Z users

Tinder rolls out AI-powered video speed dating feature in fresh push to reconnect with Gen Z users

Tinder introduces AI-powered matchmaking and video speed dating to reconnect with Gen Z users. The new features aim to reduce swipe fatigue and encourage authentic connections through smarter technology and real-time interaction.

Tinder rolls out AI-powered video speed dating feature

A look at the biggest Tinder update yet. The popular dating app is introducing video-based speed dating features, new AI matchmaking tech, and social browsing modes as it attempts to re engage Gen Z users.

Tinder announced a suite of video-based and AI-powered dating features Wednesday as the platform fights to regain ground with younger users.

Key updates include video speed dating, a “chemistry” matchmaking feature powered by artificial intelligence, and interest-based browsing modes like Music Mode and Astrology Mode. According to Tinder, the update is one of the largest product releases seen on the platform in years.

Video Speed Dates Give Users Something to Talk About

Tinder hopes its new Video Speed Dating feature will reignite conversation among its users.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Users who pass Tinder’s photo verification process will gain access to virtual Video Speed Dating events. During these livestreamed events, verified members are paired up with other users for three-minute video calls. After three minutes, users can choose to continue talking to that person or pass them by and chat with someone new.

In a statement, Tinder said speed videos can help members conduct quick “vibe checks” with other users. Speeding helps filter out members with whom users don’t want to talk, the company added.

Also read: Instagram Down: Thousands report messaging issues as Meta-owned platform faces global outage

AI Matchmaking Attempts To Raise Compatibility

Much of Tinder’s updated mating tech will focus on artificial intelligence. The company recently hired former Apple AI researcher Kevin Begin to lead its “Discovery and Machine Learning” department.

Since Kevin’s arrival, Tinder has debuted several AI-powered features including:

Learning Mode, which uses machine learning to curate matches based on user behavior in-app

Enhanced image recognition tools that improve user photos

Safety and Trust and Tools that scan for suspicious user behavior, bots, and spam.

New dating feature “ Chemistry ” will use artificial intelligence to suggest users who are likely to be compatible with each other.

Music and Zodiac: Modes Based On Shared Interests

Interest-based swiping modes are another area Tinder is expanding. Members can now browse potential matches based on their musical interests or zodiac signs.

CEO Sean Rad told TechCrunch approximately 10% of Tinder users under the age of 22 have tried Music Mode since its initial rollout in December. Profiles on Astrology Mode have sent “woman talking increases” as high as 29%, according to internal data.

Events Could Translate Online Dates Into Real-World Plans

Social discovery won’t just be limited to interests and music. Tinder will soon allow users to meet new people IRL through a new Events tab.

The feature will show users social activities and events happening around them. Members can attend dances, bowling nights, pottery-making, and other activities organized by the Tinder team.

Rad said discovery features like the Events tab could help users establish real friendships on the platform, rather than simply searching for partners.

Online Dating Is Getting More Social

Dating apps are getting louder. By introducing video-centric features and AI matchmaking, Tinder is attempting to cater to users that have soured on traditional dating app experiences.

A recent poll by Everwise found 49% of US Gen Z respondents said real-life interactions and authentic connections are more important to them than dating apps. 56% said they experience “dialogue drain” when using dating apps.

Whether changes can improve user retention and engagement has yet to be determined. One thing is for sure, however: online dating is getting smarter (and a little more social) thanks to AI tech.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.