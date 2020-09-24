In the present time, there are large megapixel cameras on the phone, which come with excellent aperture size and amazing image sensor. Apart from this, the rest of the camera deficiency is removed by inhaling the software. The year 2020 has been great for smartphone users. Although due to pandemic smartphone manufacturers couldn’t launch their smartphones on time. But all these mobile phones were launched with a lot of interesting features. A lot of smartphones were launched this year and the feature that focused on the most was the smartphone’s camera. In the year 2020, we got to see a camera ranging from 64 megapixels to 108 megapixels. Here’s the list of Best Camera Phone in India in 2020. Also Read - Top High Quality Budget Friendly Camera Phones Under Rs 10,000

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a 6.9 inch Quad HD + Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display along with a screen resolution of 3200 × 1440 pixels. It has 120Hz refresh and Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection. Its processor is similar to the Galaxy Note 20. But it has a microSD card slot and users can store up to 1TB of extra data. It also has a triple rear camera setup. But its rear camera is 108MP. While 12MP periscope lens and 12MP ultra-wide sensor have been given. The front camera is 10MP. For power backup, it has a 4500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra can be purchased in Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic White colors. The phone can be purchased in Rs 1,04,999. Also Read - For Four Consecutive Years Hyderabad Ranked as Best City to Live in India, Says Survey

Apple iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

While the iPhone 11 Pro has a 5.8-inch display, the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 6.5-inch display. Both these phones have a triple rear camera setup in which one camera is 12-megapixel wide-angle, the second camera is the ultra-wide-angle and the third camera is a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The front camera is 12 megapixels. There will be an 18-watt fast charger with the phone. The iPhone 11 Pro will get a feature called Deep Fusion that will click nine photos simultaneously. The video editor will also be available with the camera. Both the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max phones will be available in 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB models. iPhone 11 Pro is available in 1,06,600 and iPhone 11 pro max is available in 1,17,100 on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

A 108MP quad-camera setup is available in the rear of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone. Its starting price is Rs 97,999. It has a 6.9-inch Quad HD + Super AMOLED display and works on the Exynos 990 chipset. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has 128GB internal memory with 12GB of RAM. Introduced on Android 10 OS, this smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery for power backup. Along with this, fast charging support and reversible wireless charging features of 45W have also been provided on the phone.

For photography, the quad rear camera setup has been given in Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. It has a 108MP primary sensor with an optical image stabilization feature. At the same time, a 48MP telephoto lens, 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and VGA depth sensor have been given. The rear camera of the phone comes with 100x space zoom support. Apart from this, it has a 40MP front camera for video calling and selfie.

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro has a 120Hz refresh rate as special features and this smartphone works on the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It has a quad rear camera setup and its primary sensor is 48MP. Apart from this, a 4,510mAh battery has been given in this smartphone for power backup, which is equipped with Warp Charge 30T and Warp Charge 30 Wireless technology. An in-display fingerprint sensor has been provided for security. Talking about the price, the 8GB + 128GB model can be purchased for Rs 54,999. While the 12GB + 128GB model is available in India for Rs 59,999.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G has a 6.67-inch full HD + 3D curved display with 1,080 x 2,340 pixels resolution. It has a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and dot display. This phone works on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and has a quad rear camera setup for photography. The phone has a 108MP primary sensor, a 13MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. While the front camera is 20MP. The phone has a 4,780mAh battery for power backup. Which comes with 30W wired and 10W wireless charging support. Xiaomi Mi 10 has been launched in India in two storage variants. The 128GB storage model of the phone is priced at Rs 49,999. At the same time, the 256GB storage model has been launched with a price of Rs 54,999.

Vivo V19

Vivo V19 has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It has a 6.44-inch full HD + Super AMOLED display. Whose screen resolution is 1080×2400 pixels and aspect ratio is 20: 9. This is the company’s first smartphone that has been launched in the market with a dual punch-hole display. Based on Android 10 OS, this smartphone works on Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor. The 8GB + 128GB model of Vivo V19 was launched in India with a price of Rs 27,990. But now its price has been reduced to Rs 24,990. At the same time, users will be able to buy 8GB + 256GB model for Rs 27,990, while its original price is Rs 31,990.

In Vivo V19, users will get a quad rear camera setup. It has a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP wide-angle lens, 2MP Bokeh effect, and 2MP macro sensor. At the same time, there is a 32MP front camera for selfies. This smartphone has a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support for power backup.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD Plus display, which has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The phone comes with a centrally aligned punch-hole display panel. The phone has a side-mounted physical fingerprint sensor for security. The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC processor. Its internal storage can be increased to 512GB via microSD card. This phone is launched in three variants including 6GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB Ram + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB. Its base variant costs Rs 16,999, while the other two variants are priced at Rs 18,499 and Rs 19,999 respectively.

Talking about the camera features of the phone, the quad rear camera set-up has been given in its back. Its primary sensor has been given 64MP. Apart from this, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 5MP macro sensor, and 2MP depth sensor have been given on the phone. The phone has a 32MP camera for selfies. To give power to the phone, a 5,020mAh battery is provided with a 33W fast charging feature. For connectivity, it has USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack feature. The phone runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

Realme 6 Pro

Realme 6 Pro packs 6.60-inch full-HD+ display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. It comes with 6GB of RAM. This phone has a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+ pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone will come in Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange colors. It runs on the Android 10 and is powers through a 4300mAh non-removable battery which supports proprietary fast charging. The phone packs 64GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via a microSD card.

On the camera front, the rear has 64MP Primary camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + 12MP Telephoto lens along with Dual In-display Selfie which has Sony 16MP wide-angle camera +8MP Ultra wide-angle lens. The phone is available in three variants including 6GB+64GB priced at Rs 17,999, 6GB+128GB priced at Rs 18,999, and 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 19,999.

Oppo F15

Talking about the features of the Oppo F15, it comes with a 6.4-inch full HD + AMOLED display. Its screen resolution is given 1080×2400 pixels. For the protection of the display, it has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It runs on ColorOS 6.1.2 based on Android 9. This phone comes with the Octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor. The phone has a 4000mAh battery. It supports 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. The quad rear camera set-up is given on the phone. Its primary rear camera has been given 48MP. The phone has an 8MP wide-angle sensor, 2MP mono sensor, and 2MP depth sensor. For the selfie, it has a 16MP camera. An in-display fingerprint sensor has been used for security on the phone. The 4GB+128GB variant of Opo F15 is available in Rs 16,990.