If you are fond of photography and your budget is not more than Rs 20,000, then there are many good phones available in the market for you. Here's the top 10 phones which are equipped with excellent camera features and their budget is less than 20 thousand rupees.

Midrange smartphone segment has completely changed in the year 2020 and many devices with great features have been entered in this segment. With strong specifications, Samsung has introduced several devices in this segment. If you have to buy a new smartphone and the budget is only up to Rs 20,000 then there are a lot of options.

Poco M2

Poco M2 has a 6.53-inch Full HD + display. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 has been given for screen protection. The phone has a 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The ARM Mali-G52 GPU is for graphics. The company says that the gaming experience in the phone will be great. The phone has 6 GB RAM. Poco M2 has 64 GB and 128 GB inbuilt storage, which can be increased to 512 GB via microSD card. Poco M2’s 6 GB RAM and 64 GB inbuilt storage is priced at Rs 10,999 while the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage variant is priced at Rs 12,499. The phone runs on Android 10 based MIUI. It was informed at the launch event that soon the Poco M2 will get MIUI 12 update. A 5000mAh battery has been given to power the Poco M2. The company claims that the battery will last up to 2 days in a single charge. The battery supports 18-Watt fast charging. Also Read - Are WhatsApp Chats Safe? What is End-to-End Encryption?

Poco M2 has 13-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle, 5-megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth sensor. The phone has an 8-megapixel front camera for selfie. The camera comes with AI detection.For connectivity, this smartphone of Poco has features such as IR blaster, dual microphones, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack and ultra-linear speaker. There is an anti-fingerprint pattern on the rear of the phone. The phone comes with P2i coating i.e. splash and rust protection.

Realme 7 Pro

Realme 7 Pro has four rear cameras and a single front camera, which is able to give users an experience of great photography. It has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP quad rear camera setup and a 32MP front camera with punch hole cutouts. It will feature LED flash. Realme 7 Pro has a 6.4-inch full HD + Super AMOLED display. This smartphone works on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. It has a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Superdart Charge fast charging technology for power backup. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The 6GB + 128GB model of Realme 7 Pro is priced at Rs 19,999. While the 8GB + 128GB model has been introduced for Rs 21,999.

Poco M2 Pro

The Poco M2 Pro smartphone has a 6.67-inch cinematic display, which has a resolution of 1080/2400 pixels. Also, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 has been given in the front and back of the phone. Apart from this, this smartphone has the support of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. At the same time, this smartphone works on MIUI based on Android 10. Talking about the camera, the Poco M2 Pro has a quad camera setup, in which the first is a 48MP primary sensor, the second 8MP lens, the third is a 5MP sensor and the fourth is a 2MP lens. Apart from this, this smartphone has got a 16MP selfie camera in the front.

Users can buy the 4GB + 64GB storage variant of Poco M2 Pro for Rs 13,999. While the 6GB + 64GB model costs Rs 14,999 and the 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs 16,999.

Motorola One Fusion Plus

The company has given a 6.5-inch Full HD Plus display in the Motorola One Fusion Plus smartphone, which has a resolution of 1,080×2,340 pixels. This newly launched smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 730G processor. Apart from this, the internal storage of this smartphone can be increased to one TB with the help of SD card. This smartphone works on the stock Android 10 operating system. Talking about the camera, Motorola One Fusion has 64-megapixel primary with aperture f / 1.8, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle with aperture f / 2.2, 5-megapixel macro with aperture f / 2.4- and 2-megapixel cameras with aperture f / 2.4. A 16-megapixel pop-up camera module with aperture F / 2.2 for selfie has been given. This latest smartphone is one of the Best Phone in category under 20000. Motorola has provided features like Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth version 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB port Type-C in terms of connectivity in this smartphone. Apart from this, users have got a 5,000 mAh battery with 15-watt fast charging in this smartphone. At the same time, this smartphone weighs 210 grams.

Oppo A52

Oppo A52 works on the Color OS 7.1 operating system based on Android 10 and is powered by Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model of Oppo A52 smartphone is priced at Rs 16,990. The company will also introduce Oppo A52’s 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants in the Indian market soon. This smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD display, which has a resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels. It is available in Twilight Black and Stream White color options. The phone is equipped with quad camera setup in the which has a 12-megapixel lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and 2-2-megapixel sensors. An 8-megapixel selfie camera has been given in the front of this smartphone. Users have got 5,000 mAh battery with 18-watt fast charging in this smartphone. The weight of Oppo A52 smartphone is 192 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Samsung Galaxy A21s has 6.5-inch HD Plus display and a resolution of 720X1,600 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 processor and works on the One UI operating system based on Android 10. This smartphone is available in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variants, priced at Rs 16,499 and Rs 18,499 respectively. The company has given features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB port Type-C in terms of connectivity in the Samsung Galaxy A21S smartphone. Apart from this, users have got a 5,000 mAh battery with 15-watt fast charging in this device. Talking about the camera, users have got a 48-megapixel sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 2 megapixel depth sensor and a 2 megapixel macro lens and a 13-megapixel selfie camera has been given in the front of this smartphone.

Poco X2

Poco X2 has a 6.67-inch full HD + display, its screen resolution is 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and it has a RealityFlow 120Hz display. This smartphone works on the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset and the storage given in it can be expanded with the help of microSD card. This phone is equipped with Android based MIUI 11. The quad rear camera setup has been given in Poco X2 for photography. It has 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra wide sensor, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor. Dual selfie camera has been provided in the phone for video calling and selfie. It includes a 20MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary. For power backup, the phone has a battery of 4,500mAh which comes with 27W fast charging support.

Poco X2 is priced at Rs 17,499 for 6GB +64GB variant.

Realme 6 Pro

Realme 6 Pro has a 6.6 inch Full HD Plus display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is offered with a dual punch-hole camera. This phone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. Also, it has a quad rear camera. Its primary sensor is 64 megapixels. The second is an 8 megapixel ultra wide sensor. The third is a 12 megapixel telephoto lens and the fourth is a 2 megapixel macro lens. The phone has a 16-megapixel in-display selfie camera. To give power to the phone, a 4300 mAh battery is provided with 30W flash charging support. This phone works on Realme UI 1.0 based on Android 10.

This phone has been launched in three variants. Its first variant comes with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage priced at Rs 17,999. The second variant comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, which is priced at Rs 18,999. At the same time, the third variant comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, which costs Rs 19,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G processor along with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It has 6.67-inch Full HD Plus display. Talking about the camera, the phone has 64 megapixels, the other is 8 megapixels ultra-wide, third is 5-megapixel macro lens and fourth is 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone will have a 32-megapixel front camera. There will also be a 5020 mAh battery, but with it a 33-Watt fast charger will be available in the box.

The phone has 33W fast charger in the box. The company has also partnered with ISRO for the Redmi Note 9 Pro. That is, this phone will support the Indian navigation app NavIC. Apart from this, GPS, GLONASS and Baidu support is also available.This phone will be available in 6 GB RAM / 64 GB storage available in 16,999 , 6 GB RAM / 128 GB available in Rs 18,499 and 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage variants available in 19,999.

Vivo Y91

It has a 6.22-inch Halo Full view HD + display. This phone is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor and 2 GB RAM. It also has a Powervar GE 8320 GPU. It has 32 GB of internal storage which can be increased to 256 GB via microSD card. For pho tography, it has a dual rear camera. Its primary sensor is 13 megapixels with f / 2.2 aperture. At the same time, the second sensor is 2 megapixels with f / 2.4 aperture. Apart from this, an 8-megapixel front camera with f / 1.8 aperture has been given. To give power to the phone, it has a 4030 mAh battery.

The price of Vivo Y91 is Rs 10,990 for 3GB + 32GB.