It has become quite difficult in today's time to find a phone with a powerful battery, processor, and stunning camera qualities in your budget. Thanks to the smartphone makers that they are kept on launching mobile phones under the budget segment of 10000 in India in 2020. This segment is dominated by companies like Samsung, Motorola, Realme, and Oppo who launched some of their best smartphones under 10000 in India. We also have some price changes after the government introduced a new GST structure. While the prices of some phones have increased to more than 10000, on the other hand, there are some smartphones whose prices have been reduced by 10000. Let's see some of the best mobile phones that suit your budget and are affordable too. Here's our list of Top 10 Best Phones under 10000 in India in 2020.

Infinix Smart 4 Plus

This latest smartphone launched by Infinix is powered by MediaTek Helio A25 processor along with XOS 6.2 operating system based on Android. The storage variant available in this phone is 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage which can be increased through a micro SD card up to 256GB. It has a 6.82-inch HD Plus Drop Notch display and an aspect ratio of 20.5: 9. Talking about the camera, the Infinix Smart 4 Plus has 13 Megapixels in the rear with a depth sensor along with 3 LED flash. On the front, users will get 8 Megapixels camera for clicking beautiful selfies. The Infinix Smart 4 Plus’s 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage model costs Rs 7,999. This smartphone can be purchased in green, purple, and gray color options. The sale of this smartphone will start on the e-commerce site Flipkart from July 28.

Samsung Galaxy M01s

Samsung has launched its new budget smartphone in India under the price range of 10000. This latest smartphone by Samsung flaunts a 6.2-inch Full HD Plus TFT Infinity V display. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor along with OneUI based on Android 10. The phone comes in a single variant with 3GB RAM +32GB storage which has been priced at Rs 9,999. The internal memory of the phone can be increased to 512GB via a microSD card. The rear camera of Samsung Galaxy M01s includes 13 Megapixels + 2 Megapixels and 8 Megapixels of front camera that will enhance your photography experience. It has 4,000mAh battery and USB Type C support with a Fingerprint scanner mounted on the rear.

Realme C11

Tech giant Realme has launched the latest device C11 in India on 14 July 2020. In this smartphone, users are getting a powerful MediaTek Helio G35 processor and work on Realme UI based on Android 10. It has a 6.5-inch HD Plus display, which has a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. Also, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Plus has been supported to protect the screen. The phone is powered by 5,000 mAh battery capacity. The Realme C11 smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD Plus display, which has a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. This latest smartphone has sensors including Magnetic induction sensor, Light sensor, Proximity sensor, and Acceleration sensor. Realme C11 comes in 2GB +32GB variant which is priced at Rs 7,499. Talking about the camera, users have got a dual-camera setup in this device, which has a 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Apart from this, a five-megapixel selfie camera has been provided at the front of the phone.

In the packaging list, the phone has Charger, USB cable, SIM card tool, Important info booklet with warranty card, Quick guide, and Screen protection film. The company has given features like Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth version 5, GPS, and USB port Type-C in terms of connectivity in this smartphone.

Oppo A12

OPPO A12 has 6.22 inches (15.8 cm) and 720 x 1520 pixels display, which has an aspect ratio of 19: 9. This OPPO handset runs on the Android v9.0 (Pie) operating system and has a 4230 mAh battery to power the handset. has gone. The phone has Octa-core MediaTek Hilio P35 SoC and has Adreno PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It works on the Color OS 6.1 operating system based on Android 10. Talking about the camera, OPPO A12 has a camera setup with aperture F2.4 with 8.0 megapixel primary and 13 Megapixels + 2 Megapixel secondary sensor. Talking about connectivity features, the phone supports 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G. Apart from this, there are also features like GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and OTG. The phone is available in 3 GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variants, which are priced at Rs 9,990 and Rs 11,490 respectively.

Tecno Spark Power 2

Techno has unveiled its latest smartphone in India named Tecno Spark Power 2 which is a successor to the Tecno Spark Power launched in November last year. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 Octa Core Processor with a price of Rs 9,999. The phone is available in 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM with a memory that can be expanded up to 256 GB. Tecno Spark Power 2 comes with a massive battery of 6000mah. The phone comes with a 17.78-cm (7) display with a slim bezel and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6%. On the camera front, this latest phone offers 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens as Rear Cameras and 16MP as Front Camera. The massive battery capacity of this smartphone supports up to 20 hours of calling time or listen to songs for up to 83 hours.

Samsung Galaxy M01

The Samsung Galaxy M01 has a 5.7-inch HD Plus Infinity-V display. The handset has a strong 4000mAh battery. The phone also has a face unlock feature. The smartphone has 3 GB RAM and 32 GB inbuilt storage. You can increase the storage via microSD card up to 512 GB. The handset has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor. The phone has a dual rear camera setup with 13- and 2-megapixel cameras for photography. A 5-megapixel front camera has been given for selfie. For connectivity, this Samsung phone has features such as 4G VoLTE, GPS / A-GPS FM radio, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro

The company has priced the Infinix Hot 9’s 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant at Rs 8,499 and the Hot 9 Pro’s 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant priced at Rs 9,499. Both these smartphones can be purchased with Ocean Blue and Violet color options.

The Infinix Hot 9 has a 6.6-inch HD Plus display, which has a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. Whereas, the Hot 9 Pro has a 6.6-inch Full HD Plus punch-hole display with the same resolution. Both the smartphone has MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor. The Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 pro works on the Android 10-powered XOS 6.0 operating system. The Infinix Hot 9 comes with a 13-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a low-light sensor. Apart from this, an 8-megapixel selfie camera has been added to the front of this phone. Whereas, the Infinix Hot 9 Pro comes with a 48-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a low-light sensor. In front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an LED flashlight. The company has provided connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, Micro USB port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and 3.5mm audio jack in both the smartphone. Apart from this, users have got 5,000 mAh battery also.

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite has a large 5000mAh battery which supports 10-Watt fast charging. It has 4G LTE, Bluetooth V4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, Micro USB, and 3.5mm headphone jack. A fingerprint sensor is provided on the back of the phone. Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite is launched with Android Pie 9.0. The phone has a 6.5-inch HD Plus IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. The price of this phone in the Indian market is Rs 8,999 and at this price, you will get 64 GB storage with 4 GB RAM. Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite has a triple rear camera setup including 16 megapixels which has an aperture f / 2.0. The second lens is a 2-megapixel macro and the third lens is a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone has an 8-megapixel front camera. This phone will be found in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue Color Variants. Moto G8 Power Lite is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, which can be increased to 256 GB via memory card.

Realme Narzo 10A

The company has launched this smartphone with 16.5cm (6.5) Mini-drop Fullscreen display and 1600-by-720-pixel resolution and is based on Android 10. Realme Narzo 10A comes with MediaTek Helio G70 Processor along with GPU Mali G52. It has a 3GB + 32GB variant which can be expanded Up to 256GB. On the camera front, the phone is launched with 12MP AI Triple Camera with a 2 Megapixel macro lens and 2 Megapixel portrait lens. The photography features include AI HDR, AI beauty, Chroma boost, Filter mode, Panorama mode, Expert mode, Time-Lapse mode, Ultra macro mode, and Portrait mode. The front camera is available in 5MP along with f/2.4 aperture, AI beauty, and AI HDR. This phone is available in Rs 8,499. The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass protection and Night mode for eye care. Other sensor features include Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Magnetic induction sensor, Acceleration sensor, and Fingerprint. Realme Narzo 10A gets a massive battery of 5000mAh which supports reverse charging.

Vivo U10

The Vivo U10 comes with a 6.35-inch display with HD+ resolution and an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. Vivo has added a massive 5,000mAh battery inside the Vivo U10. It offers support for 18W fast charging tech. You also get three cameras at the back of the phone. The setup includes a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait mode. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It runs Android 9 Pie OS. It will be available in Electric Blue and Thunder Black colors. The Vivo U10 comes with a starting price of Rs Rs 8,990, which is for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model.