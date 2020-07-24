Budget range smartphones are most preferred in India, as people get interesting features in these devices, which are present in mid-premium range phones. On the other hand, now smartphone companies are also venturing into the budget segmented phone market. If you are also thinking of buying a smartphone for yourself, then we have compiled a list of best smartphones under 15000 in India in 2020. You will get many latest features including powerful processor, massive battery capacity 128 GB storage, and stunning camera quality. Let’s take a look- Also Read - Top 10 best phones under 10000 in India in 2020

Realme 6i

Realme has launched its new smartphone in budget segment as Realme 6i which has Android 10 based Realme UI with dual SIM support. The phone has a 6.5-inch full HD display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. It has a MediaTek Helio G90T processor. There are two variants of this smartphone. One is 64 GB storage with 4 GB RAM and the other is 64 GB storage variant with 6 GB RAM. The first variant costs Rs 12,999 and the second is priced at Rs 14,999. Talking about the camera, the phone has four rear cameras with the first lens being 48 megapixels, the second 8 megapixels ultra-wide, the third 2 megapixels and the fourth lens a 2-megapixel macro. For clicking beautiful selfies, the company has given 16MP in-display front camera. The Company has given Gorilla Glass 6 on the display to protect the screen. The phone supports 4300mAh battery with up to 30 W of fast charging, although in the box you will get a 20-Watt charger.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

The newly launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is comes with a 6.53-inch Dot display along with a resolution of 2340×1080 FHD+| 19.5:9. The storage variant available for Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 in India is 4GB + 64GB which is priced at Rs 11,999. The company has used Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection and TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification. It is powered by MTK Helio G85 along with High-performance octa-core processor. The phone supports 5020mAh battery capacity and 18W fast charge. The Redmi note 9 is similar to the rest of the phones in the Note series. A punch hole display will be found on the top left corner of its front panel, a glass back panel will be found in the back side of the phone. The quad camera setup will be available in the square shape on the back panel of the phone. On camera front, the users get 48MP AI quad camera + 8MP ultra wide-angle camera + 2MP Macro camera + 2MP depth camera. For clicking beautiful selfies, the phone has 13MP In-Display Front Camera. On connectivity, the phone supports Dual 4G standby, supports dual SIM VoLTE HD calling, supports 4G / 3G / 2G, and Supports 2+1 card slot, nano-SIM + nano-SIM + microSD.

Poco M2 Pro

This newly launched budget smartphone from Poco flaunts 16.94cm (6.67) FHD+ Display along with 2400 x 1080 20:9 FHD resolution with features like Sunlight display, Night display, reading mode, Color temperature adjustment, and Supports standard display. With a price of less than 14000, this phone has four rear cameras and a punch-hole camera. Apart from this, 5000mAh battery is available in the phone with 33W fast charging. This latest Poco smartphone comes in three variants – 4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB, and 6GB+128GB. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 13,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 14,999. The third variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 16,999. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G with Adreno 618 750MHz. Talking about the camera, the phone has Quad AI Rear Cameras with 48MP + 5MP Macro + 8MP Ultra-wide + 2MP Depth. For clicking beautiful selfies, the phone has 16MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy M11

The Samsung Galaxy M11 has 6.4 inches (16.26 cm) and 720 x 1560 pixels display, which has an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9. It has 3.0 RAM and 32 GB inbuilt storage, which can be extended up to 512 GB via microSD card. This Samsung handset runs on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 and has a 5000 mAh battery to power the handset. The phone has a fingerprint sensor on the rear. The Galaxy M11 smartphone is available in 3 GB RAM and 4 GB RAM option. or photography, the phone has 13 megapixels primary, 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Galaxy M11 has an 8-megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling. Samsung Galaxy M11 is priced at Rs 10,999

Honor 9X Pro

The Honor 9X Pro smartphone has a 6.59-inch Full HD + (1080×2340 pixels) IPS display with an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9. The handset has an octa-core Hyosilicon Kirin 810 processor and 6 GB RAM. GPU Turbo 3.0 technology has been given for graphics in the phone. The Honor 9X Pro has a 48-megapixel primary with aperture F1.8, an 8-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with aperture F / 2.4, and a triple rear camera setup with seven 2-megapixel depth sensors of aperture F / 2.4. The phone has 16-megapixel pop-up cameras with aperture F / 2.2 for selfie. The price of this budget friendly smartphone is 14,999 in India.

Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10 comes with MediaTek Helio G80 Processor along with GPU Mali G52. It has a 4GB + 128GB variant. The company has launched this smartphone with 16.5cm (6.5”) Mini-drop Fullscreen display and 1600×720 HD+ resolution. The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Realme Narzo 10 gets a massive battery of 5000mAh which can be 18W Quick Charge. On camera front, the phone is launched with 48MP AI Quad Camera with 2MP macro lens, 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens, and B&W Portrait lens. The front camera is available in 16MP along with f/2.0 Aperture. The phone is based on Android 10. It has 3-Card Slot of 2 SIM Slot + 1 MicroSD Slot.

Realme 6

This Realme phone has Android 10 based Realme UI with dual sim support. The phone has a 6.5-inch Full HD Plus display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The phone has a MediaTek Helio G90T processor which is an octa-core processor. The phone has up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage. The phone has a quad camera setup of which one lens is 64 megapixels and its aperture are f / 1.8. The second lens is 8 megapixel ultra-wide; the third lens is a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and the fourth lens is a 2-megapixel macro lens. For the selfie, it has a 16-megapixel front camera, which has an aperture f / 2.0. For connectivity, the phone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, navigator, headphone jack and USB Type-C charging port. The phone has a 4300mAh battery that supports 30W of flash charging.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

The Samsung Galaxy M30s comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Infinity-U notch that houses the front camera. Under the hood is an Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC. A dedicated microSD card slot is also present on the smartphone. In the photography department, the smartphone comes with a triple camera setup at the back comprising of a 48-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.9 aperture), paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. To keep things ticking, the smartphone is armed with a massive 6,000mAh battery and comes bundled with a 15W fast charger in the box. Charging and data transfer takes place using the USB Type-C port. In terms of security, the smartphone comes with face unlock using front camera, and fingerprint scanner placed at the back.

Vivo Y19

The company has given a triple rear camera setup in Vivo Y19, which has a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an eight-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a two-megapixel macro lens. Along with this, users will be able to click a spectacular selfie with a 16-megapixel front camera. Users will get a full HD Plus display with a 6.5-inch Waterdrop style notch in this phone. Also, for better performance, this phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 processor. At the same time, the company has given fingerprint sensor in the back panel of this phone. In terms of connectivity, the company has given features such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB Type-C port in this phone. Also, 5,000 mAh battery will be available, which is equipped with 18-watt fast charging feature.

Motorola Moto G8 Plus

Customers will get a 6.3-inch Full HD Plus display in this phone, which has a resolution of 1080×2280 pixels. Along with this, U-Shape has also been given. For better performance, it has 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage including Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. In terms of connectivity, the company will offer features such as 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C in this phone. Also, a 4,000 mAh battery will be available, which is equipped with a 15-watt fast charging feature. The company has given the triple rear camera setup in the Moto G8 Plus, which has a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel action sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the same time, users will be able to click better selfies with this phone’s 25-megapixel camera.