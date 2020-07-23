If you wan’t to buy a new smartphone along with the budget, Also, you have to see that you get all the useful features in the device. Smartphone manufacturers are launching new devices in the market with great features. These phones are not only better in terms of features but also in terms of specifications, RAM, and design. Apart from this, you will get some premium features such as fingerprint sensor, uni-body design, scratch resistant glass, metal build, IR blaster, and powerful processor in these phones. All these smartphones cost less than Rs 20,000 in India in 2020. Many companies like Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Motorola has launched some of their best mobile phones under the category of 20000. We have compiled a list of these phones that you can buy in 2020. Let’s have a look- Also Read - 'Jofra Archer Should Not Have Broken The Bio Security Rules': Salman Butt Gets Trolled For Remark | SEE POSTS

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Xiaomi has recently launched its new smartphone in India under the budget segment of 20000. It is one of the best phones under 20000 in India which is powered by MTK Helio G85 along with High-performance octa-core processor. This latest mobile phone flaunts 6.53 Dot Display with a resolution of 2340×1080 FHD+| 19.5:9. The storage variant available for Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 in India is 4GB + 64GB which is priced at Rs 11,999. On connectivity, the phone supports Dual 4G standby, supports dual SIM VoLTE HD calling, supports 4G / 3G / 2G, and Supports 2+1 card slot, nano-SIM + nano-SIM + microSD. The company has used Corning Gorilla Glass 5 front protection along with TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification to protect the phone. Talking about the camera, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 has 48MP AI quad camera + 8MP ultra wide-angle camera + 2MP Macro camera + 2MP depth camera. For clicking selfies, the phone has 13MP In-Display Front Camera.

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display.It also has a waterdrop style notch over the bezel-less screen. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an Exynos 9611 processor paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The phone has a quad rear camera setup with the primary sensor being 64 MP. The second camera sensor is 8MP, the third camera sensor is 5 MP and the fourth one is a 5 MP sensor. Samsung says that the phone can easily last a day on a single charge.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 has a quad-camera setup. The 128GB Price In India Starts From Rs. 14999. The device will be available on Amazon India website, official Samsung online and offline stores. The phone will come in two colors as Ocean Blue and Space Black. Samsung Galaxy M31 comes with a 64 Megapixels + 8M Megapixels + 5 Megapixels + 5 Megapixels quad rear camera which can capture stunning and fascinating pictures. On front it has 32 Megapixel camera. The battery of this latest smartphone is powers with a Li-ion cell having a huge capacity of 6,000mAh.

Motorola One Fusion Plus

The company has given a 6.5-inch Full HD Plus display in the Motorola One Fusion Plus smartphone, which has a resolution of 1,080×2,340 pixels. This newly launched smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 730G processor. Apart from this, the internal storage of this smartphone can be increased to one TB with the help of SD card. This smartphone works on the stock Android 10 operating system. Talking about the camera, Motorola One Fusion has 64-megapixel primary with aperture f / 1.8, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle with aperture f / 2.2, 5-megapixel macro with aperture f / 2.4- and 2-megapixel cameras with aperture f / 2.4. A 16-megapixel pop-up camera module with aperture F / 2.2 for selfie has been given. This latest smartphone is one of the Best Phone in category under 20000. Motorola has provided features like Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth version 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB port Type-C in terms of connectivity in this smartphone. Apart from this, users have got a 5,000 mAh battery with 15-watt fast charging in this smartphone. At the same time, this smartphone weighs 210 grams.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G processor along with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It has 6.67-inch Full HD Plus display. Talking about the camera, the phone has 64 megapixels, the other is 8 megapixels ultra-wide, third is 5-megapixel macro lens and fourth is 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone will have a 32-megapixel front camera. There will also be a 5020 mAh battery, but with it a 33-Watt fast charger will be available in the box.

The phone has 33W fast charger in the box. The company has also partnered with ISRO for the Redmi Note 9 Pro. That is, this phone will support the Indian navigation app NavIC. Apart from this, GPS, GLONASS and Baidu support is also available.This phone will be available in 6 GB RAM / 64 GB storage available in 16,999 , 6 GB RAM / 128 GB available in Rs 18,499 and 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage variants available in 19,999.

Oppo A52

Oppo A52 works on the Color OS 7.1 operating system based on Android 10 and is powered by Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model of Oppo A52 smartphone is priced at Rs 16,990. The company will also introduce Oppo A52’s 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants in the Indian market soon. This smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD display, which has a resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels. It is available in Twilight Black and Stream White color options. The phone is equipped with quad camera setup in the which has a 12-megapixel lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and 2-2-megapixel sensors. An 8-megapixel selfie camera has been given in the front of this smartphone. Users have got 5,000 mAh battery with 18-watt fast charging in this smartphone. The weight of Oppo A52 smartphone is 192 grams.

Honor 9X Pro

Honor has launched its new smartphone Honor 9x Pro in India which is the first smartphone from Honor to come pre-installed with the AppGallery. The AppGallery is HONOR and Huawei’s official and among the top three app distribution platforms in the world. It is equipped with the Mali-G52 MP6 GPU providing gamers with an enhanced gaming experience. On display, the company has launched Honor 9X Pro with 6.59’’ HONOR FullView Display which has a resolution of 2340 x 1080. The phone is also Blue light filter which is TÜV Rheinland-certified. It has an IPS-LCD touchscreen. Honor 9x Pro is powered by 7nm Kirin 810 Chipset along with EMUI 9.1 which is compatible with Android 9. The phone comes with Dynamic X design and side-mounted fingerprint sensor. This newly launched smartphone in India supports 6GB RAM and 256GB on internal storage which can be expanded Up to 512GB. On camera front, the company has given 48MP Main Camera, 8MP Super-Wide-Angle Camera, 2MP Depth Assist Camera. On front, the phone has 16MP Pop-up Camera which can click beautiful selfies. The phone is backed up by 4,000mAh battery capacity with 5V/2A standard charge.

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Samsung Galaxy A21s has 6.5-inch HD Plus display and a resolution of 720X1,600 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 processor and works on the One UI operating system based on Android 10. This smartphone is available in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variants, priced at Rs 16,499 and Rs 18,499 respectively. The company has given features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB port Type-C in terms of connectivity in the Samsung Galaxy A21S smartphone. Apart from this, users have got a 5,000 mAh battery with 15-watt fast charging in this device. Talking about the camera, users have got a 48-megapixel sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 2 megapixel depth sensor and a 2 megapixel macro lens and a 13-megapixel selfie camera has been given in the front of this smartphone.

Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10 comes with MediaTek Helio G80 Processor along with GPU Mali G52. It has a 4GB + 128GB variant. The company has launched this smartphone with 16.5cm (6.5”) Mini-drop Fullscreen display and 1600×720 HD+ resolution. The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Realme Narzo 10 gets a massive battery of 5000mAh which can be 18W Quick Charge. On camera front, the phone is launched with 48MP AI Quad Camera with 2MP macro lens, 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens, and B&W Portrait lens. The front camera is available in 16MP along with f/2.0 Aperture. The phone is based on Android 10. It has 3-Card Slot of 2 SIM Slot + 1 MicroSD Slot.

Huawei Y9s

Huawei has launched its y9s with 6GB RAM + 128 storage which is priced at Rs 19,990. It has a 6.59-inch Full HD Plus display, which is 1,080×2,340 pixels. Also, this smartphone has an octa-core Kirin 710F processor. Users have got a triple rear camera setup in this smartphone, which has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Apart from this, a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera has been given in this phone. In terms of connectivity, the company has given features like 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, GLONASS and USB port Type-C in this smartphone. Apart from this, the phone has 4,000 mAh battery, which is equipped with a 10-watt fast charging feature.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro has 64GB of internal storage with 4GB of RAM. In the second variant, 128GB of storage is provided with 6GB of RAM. The base variant costs Rs 13,999. The price of the 6GB variant is Rs 16,999. This smartphone has a 6.67-inch Full HD Plus display along with side mounted fingerprint scanner. On camera front, the company has given 48MP Quad Camera Array + 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera + 5MP macro camera + 2MP depth sensor + Zoom:10x digital zoom. 16MP Front Camera is given for clicking beautiful selfies. For display protection, the company has given Triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5 in it along with Anti-oil and anti-fingerprint protective coating. The battery of this phone is 5,020 mAh and it is supported with 18W fast charging. This smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. Redmi Note 9 Pro has also been given four cameras, one camera is 48 megapixels, the other is 8 megapixels ultra-wide, the third is 5 megapixels macro lens and the fourth is 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone will get a 16-megapixel front camera.