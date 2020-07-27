If you want to buy a smartphone with flagship features, then you need to spend hefty amount. But it is not necessary that expensive phones are the best. There are various smartphones available in Indian market between 20000 to 30000 that offers flagship features. We have brought for you the list of best devices priced below 30000 rupees with powerful processor, strong battery capacity, and stunning camera features. Let’s look on some of the best smartphones under 30000 in India in 2020. Also Read - Astonished, Anguished by Attitude of Governor: P Chidambaram on Rajasthan Political Crisis

OnePlus has launched its new smartphone in India named OnePlus Nord. This phone has a 6.44-inch Full HD Plus Fluid Amoled display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will get up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. OnePlus Nord is powered by Qualcomm's Octacore Snapdragon 765G processor and has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The price of 128 GB storage variant with 8 GB RAM is Rs 27,999 and 256 GB storage variant with 12 GB RAM is priced at Rs 29,999. The sale of 8 GB and 12 GB RAM variants will be from the site of Amazon India and OnePlus from August 4, while the 6 GB RAM variant will be available in September.

Talking about the camera, this latest smartphone from OnePlus has a quad camera setup with the main camera being 48 megapixels, the second lens is 8-megapixel wide angle, 2-megapixel macro lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfie, you will get 32 megapixels and 8-megapixel dual front camera in this phone. An 8-megapixel wide angle lens has also been given for selfie. This phone has a 4115mAh battery that supports Rap Fast Charging 30T. The company claims that the phone battery will be charged 70 percent in just 30 minutes. Apart from 4G, 5G and NFC will also be supported in the phone, although 5G support is not available now.

Realme X3

Realme X3 flaunts a 6.6-inch Full HD Plus display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels with Gorilla Glass 5 Protection. It has four rear cameras with one camera being 64 megapixels, the other 8 megapixels ultra-wide angle, the third lens is 2-megapixel macro lens and the fourth is 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. This phone has a dual camera for selfie, one is 16 megapixels and the other is 8 megapixels ultra-wide. The phone has a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor which is a 5G processor, although the 5G modem of the processor of this phone has been disabled. Realme X3 runs on the Realme operating system based on Android 10 along with Adreno 640 GPU. Realme X3 is available in two variants – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB which is priced at Rs 24,999 and 25,999 respectively. The phone has a 4200mAh battery that supports 30W of dirt flash fast charging.

Vivo V19

If you are looking for best smartphone under 30000 in India, then Vivo V19 is one of the best options with a 6.44-inch Full HD Plus display and resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. This mobile phone works on the Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712. Vivo V19 is available in two variants – 8GB +128GB and 8GB + 256GB which is priced at Rs 27,990 and 31,990 respectively. In terms of connectivity in this phone, the company has given features like Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS and USB port Type-C. Talking about the camera, the phone has a quad camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For clicking beautiful selfies, the company has given a 32 + 8-megapixel front camera. On the other hand, users have got a 4,500mAh battery which is equipped with 33-watt fast charging feature. The in-display fingerprint scanning is given in the phone along with Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, and Gyroscope sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD + Infinity-U s-AMOLED display panel along with resolution of 1,080 x 2,040 pixels. The phone is available in three color options Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Black and Prism Crush White. The phone has been launched with MediaTek Helo P65 SoC. The phone comes with only one storage option of 6GB + 128GB which is priced at Rs 20,999. Samsung Galaxy A31 has quad camera setup which includes 48.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 8.0 MP + 5.0 MP and 20MP front camera for selfie. This smartphone runs on OneUI 2.0 based on Android 10. The phone comes with a powerful battery of 5,000mAh. It has features like USB Type C, 3.5mm audio jack, NFC for connectivity.

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ and runs on ColorOS 6.1 customized by realme. The phone comes in three storage options including 6GB +64GB, 8GB +128GB, and 128GB +256GB which is priced at Rs 29,999, 31,999, and 35,999 respectively. The smartphone also comes with liquid cooling, which should make it a suitable choice for gaming. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 50W Super VOOC Flash Charging. Realme X2 Pro has Dual Stereo Speakers, Support dual mic noise reduction, Support Dolby Atmos, and Certified Hi-Res Sound Quality. It comes with 3.5mm headset. The sensors in this Realme smartphone includes Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Magnetic induction sensor, Gyro-meter, Acceleration sensor, and In-display fingerprint scanner. The Goodix’s new generation In-Display Scanner unlocks the phone in 0.23 Seconds.

Asus 6Z

The Asus 6Z comes with a 6.4-inch display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The dual-SIM handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It also offers support for Quick Charge 4.0. The dual-camera setup is mounted on a motorized mechanism that helps it work as rear as well as front camera. The setup consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and a 13-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the software side, it runs Android Pie OS out of the box. The smartphone is available in three variants which includes 6GB +64GB, 6GB +128GB, 8GB + 256GB. The base variant costs Rs 27,999. The second variant costs Rs 30,999 and the third one is available in Rs 34,999.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro offers a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The device also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. The flagship comes with a pop-up selfie camera, which packs a 20-megapixel sensor.At the back, there is a triple camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.75 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with USB Type-C 27W fast charging tech. The handset runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. The Redmi K20 Pro comes in two storage options, which includes 6GB +128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The price of these two variants is available in Rs 24,999 and 29,999 respectively.

Vivo V17 Pro

The Vivo V17 Pro ships with Funtouch OS 9.1 based on the latest Android 9 Pie. It packs a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED full-screen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Under the hood, the handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE chipset, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable up to 256GB. The Vivo V17 Pro bears a quad rear camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor. There is a dual pop-up selfie camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel at the front. It is backed by a 4,100mAh battery.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro packs a 6.4-inch OLED FHD+ display. The handsets come with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. For photography, there is a quad-camera setup at the back of the Reno 3 Pro. The setup comprises of 64-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor for depth. For selfies, it offers a dual front snapper.

The Reno 3 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio P95 mobile platform, which is an octa-core CPU. The new Oppo phone ships with Android 10 OS. The smartphone packs a 4,025mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging tech. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro comes with a price label of Rs 29,990.

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 features a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, water-drop styled notch. and DCI-P3 color profile support. Similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7 is also powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with an Octa-core CPU and Adreno 640 GPU. The top of the line variant for the device comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage with UFS 3.0 protocol. On the software end of things, the device comes with Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS 9.5 out of the box.

In the camera department, the rear comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture., OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), and a dual LED flash unit. The front gets a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. It comes with a 3,700mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge fast charge technology.