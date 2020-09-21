India is a good market for smartphones of all segments. Affordable flagship phones are also well-liked in India. The popularity of affordable flagship devices in India has increased considerably in the last two years. Lots of big smartphone maker brands in India have launched their affordable flagships mobile phones. Here’s the list of best phones under 35000 category in India. Also Read - Realme 7i Launches With Quad Camera, Punch Hole Display Design: Check Price, Specifications, Other Details

Realme 7 Pro

Realme 7 Pro has four rear cameras and a single front camera, which can give users an experience of great photography. It has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP quad rear camera setup and a 32MP front camera with punch hole cutouts. Also Read - Realme 7 Pro Gets Its First Software Update: Check Sale Details, Specifications

Realme 7 Pro has a 6.4-inch full HD + Super AMOLED display. This smartphone works on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. It has a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Superdart Charge fast charging technology for power backup. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. The 6GB + 128GB model of Realme 7 Pro is priced at Rs 19,999. While the 8GB + 128GB model has been introduced for Rs 21,999. This smartphone will be made available for sale at noon today. It can be purchased from Flipkart and Realme.com. It is available in mirror blue and mirror silver color variants. Also Read - Realme 7 And Realme 7 Pro Launched With 65W SuperDart Fast Charging: Check Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy M51 has been launched in India in two storage models. Users can buy its 6GB + 128GB model for Rs 24,999, while the 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs 26,999. You will get a quad rear camera on Samsung Galaxy M51. Its primary sensor is 64MP along with a 12MP wide-angle lens, 5MP depth sensor, and 5MP macro lens have been given. The front camera of the phone is 32MP.

Samsung Galaxy M51 has been introduced with the Snapdragon 730G processor and it has Adreno 618 GPU for graphics. This smartphone has a 6.7-inch full HD + Super AMOLED + display with a punch hole cut out for selfies. This smartphone power backup based on Android 10 OS has a 7,000mAh battery that comes with 25W fast charging support.

Oppo F17 Pro

Oppo F17 Pro runs on Android 10 based ColorOS 7.2. The phone has a 6.43-inch full-HD + Super AMOLED display. It has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC processor and 8 GB RAM. The phone has four cameras on the backside. These include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel port sensor. There are two cameras in the front of the phone for selfie and video calling. These include a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The storage of the phone is 128 GB, which can be increased to 256 GB with a micro SD card. The Oppo F17 Pro has a 4,000mAh battery with a 30-watt VOOC flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. Oppo F17 Pro has been launched in the market with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The phone costs Rs 22,990. It is available in Magic Blue, Matte Black, and Metallic White color options.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Oppo Reno4 Pro has 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory which is expandable. It has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display that comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. For power backup in this smartphone, you will get a 4,000mAh battery, which is equipped with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology. For photography, it has a quad rear camera setup. Its primary sensor is 48MP. Whereas 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP monochrome lens, and 2MP macro lens are present. Apart from this, it has a 32MP front camera for selfie.

Oppo Reno4 Pro has been launched in the same storage variant in the Indian market and is priced at Rs 34,990.

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme X3 SuperZoom is priced at Rs 32,999 for the powerful 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variants. At the same time, the price of the other 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is Rs 27,999. The special feature of the powerful device is the 60x zoom found in its camera and users will get a quad rear camera setup in it. The phone will also get a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel periscope lens, 8-megapixel 105 degrees ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfie and video calling, it will have a dual front camera which will be 32 + 8 megapixels. The phone has Nightscape 4.0 and Starry Mode, which will be able to take pictures of stars and the sky at night.

The company’s superzoom phone has a 6.6-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels and comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent. Powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset has been given in this device. For better performance, the phone has up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. The large 4,200mAh battery found in Realme X3 SuperZoom also supports the company’s 30W Dart Charge Fast Charging. In this, the side-mounted fingerprint sensor users will get.

OnePlus Nord

The OnePlus Nord smartphone has a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and a refresh rate of 90 Hz that comes with HDR10 + support, 1080 × 2400 pixels resolution. The display of this phone has a cutout of the picture that has been given for the selfie camera. The brightness of this display is 2,048 level, which produces Vibrant color. In addition, this phone has a reading mode and night mode. The OnePlus Nord smartphone runs Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5.2. On OnePlus Nord, you get a near-stock Android experience. OnePlus Nord smartphone has a 4,100mAh battery. This smartphone supports Warp Charge 30T technology

Talking about the camera sensor, the front of this phone has a 48-megapixel camera which is a Sony IMX586 sensor that comes with OIS, and EIS support. This is the same camera sensor that is also given in OnePlus’s flagship OnePlus 8. Talking about other camera sensors, the phone has an 8-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide-angle, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. A Dual LED flash is also provided with this rear camera setup. Along with this, the front camera has a 32-megapixel primary selfie camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera sensor. It supports 4K video recording at 60fps. OnePlus Nord smartphone has been introduced by the company in three different RAM and storage variants, which has been introduced in India at an initial price of Rs 24,999.

Vivo V19

This phone has a 6.44 inch Full HD Plus display, which has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Vivo V19 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Mobile Platform. This newly launched smartphone has 8 GB RAM + 128 GB. Another storage is 256GB. At the same time, this smartphone works on the Funtouch OS 10 based on Android 10.

The Vivo V19 has a quad-camera setup (4 cameras), which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Apart from this, a 32 + 8-megapixel selfie camera has been given in the front of this phone. In terms of connectivity in this phone, the company has given features like Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB port Type-C. On the other hand, users have got a 4,500mAh battery which is equipped with a 33-watt fast charging feature. The in-display fingerprint scanning is given in the phone along with Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, and Gyroscope sensor. The price of 8GB + 128GB variant is 27,990 and the price of 8GB + 256GB variant is 31,990. It is one of the best android phones in India in 2020.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro offers a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The device also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. The flagship comes with a pop-up selfie camera, which packs a 20-megapixel sensor.

At the back, there is a triple camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.75 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 13-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with USB Type-C 27W fast charging tech. The handset runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie.

The Redmi K20 Pro comes in two storage options, which includes 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Redmi K20 Pro is priced at Rs 26,999 in India. The Redmi K20 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available for Rs 29,999. The device will be available via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Store.

Realme X2 pro

Realme X2 Pro is a flagship smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. Asus ROG Phone 2, Xiaomi BlackShark 2 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro are the other devices to use this chipset. The design of the device was confirmed by the company even before the launch in China. The design is reminiscent of one seen with Realme X2 and seems to have a wider footprint. It sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It is one of the best android phones launched by Realme. The display supports the 90Hz refresh rate, which is the same as the one seen on OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro. Realme X2 Pro comes in three different storage variants: 6GB + 64GB priced at Rs29,999, 8GB + 128GB which is available in Rs31,999, and 12GB + 256GB available in Rs35,999. The smartphone also comes with liquid cooling, which should make it a suitable choice for gaming. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 50W Super VOOC Flash Charging.

Asus 6z

The Asus 6Z comes with a 6.4-inch display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC under the hood. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The dual-SIM handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It also offers support for Quick Charge 4.0. The dual-camera setup is mounted on a motorized mechanism that helps it work as a rear as well as front camera. The setup consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the software side, it runs Android Pie OS out of the box. It is priced in India at Rs 31,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.