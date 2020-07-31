Choosing a smartphone from a category of Rs 40000 is not an easy task. There are ample choices we have in the market and to choose which one is best requires full knowledge about these mobile phones. So, to make things easier for you, we have compiled a list of top 10 best phones that are available under Rs 40000 in India, launched in 2020. Also Read - Is Delhi on Road to Recovery? Amid COVID-19 Surge in Andhra, Karnataka, Capital's Discharge Rate Nears 90%

Vivo X50 has a 6.56-inch Full HD Plus Super Amoled display. The display is supported by HDR10 and has a refresh rate of 90 GHz. Apart from this, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730 processor has been given on the phone, which is an octa-core processor. The phone has a 4200mAh battery that supports fast charging. Vivo X50 comes in variants including 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. There is no support of 5G in it. The Vivo X50's 128 GB storage variant with 8 GB RAM costs Rs 34,990 and the 256 GB storage variant with 8 GB RAM costs Rs 37,990.

Realme X50 Pro

The biggest USP of this smartphone is that it has been launched with 5G network support. Due to features like Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC (X55 modem) and WiFi 6, the phone will get up to 3.45Gbps downloading and uploading speeds up to 900Mbps which is 10 times more than any 4G smartphone. Realme X50 Pro has a 90Hz refresh rate display the same as it was in Realme X2 Pro, the first premium flagship smartphone of Realme. It has a 6.4-inch dual punch-hole display, which offers a sampling rate of up to 180Hz. Like the previous smartphones of the Realme X series, the company has also used a 64MP quad rear camera setup in it. In addition to the 64MP main camera, the phone has a 12MP telephoto sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and 2MP B&W sensor. A dual selfie camera module has been used on the phone. Both front wide-angle sensors have been given in its front, in which two sensors of 32MP and 8MP have been given. The price of Realme X50 pro starts from Rs 39,999 for 6GB +128GB.

IQOO3

It will take time for the 5G network to arrive in India, but mobile companies are ready for the future. In this series, Vivo’s sub-brand company ICU has launched its first 5G phone iQOO 3 in India. iQOO 3 has been introduced in both 4G and 5G variants. iQOO 3 competes in India with Realme X50 Pro 5G. The company has given a 6.44-inch display on this phone, which has a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The display also supports HDR 10 Plus. Talking about the camera, this phone has four rear cameras, out of which the main camera is 48 megapixels and its aperture is F 1.7. The second and third lenses are 13 megapixels and the fourth lens is 2 megapixels, which is for the depth of field. There will be a 20X zoom with the camera. Apart from this, 4K videography can be done with the rear camera. With the camera of ICU 3, you will get many modes like Super Night Mode, Super Anti Shake, Super Macro, Slow Motion, and Pro. The front will get a 16-megapixel camera.

IQOO3 has a 4440mAh battery. The phone has a USB Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack is also provided. Apart from Face Unlock on the phone, there is also an in-display fingerprint sensor that works faster. The company has given its own IQ00 UI 1.0 operating system which is based on Android 10 in this smartphone. The price of IQOO3 starts from Rs 34,990 for an 8GB +128GB variant.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T has a 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED display. The aspect ratio is 20: 9. The display supports HDR10 and has 403ppi. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC with an Octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.96GHz. OnePlus has also added Adeno 640 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage in the device. Talking about the camera, the phone has a 48-megapixel camera with Sony IMX586 sensor + 12-megapixel camera with a telephoto lens + 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. For clicking beautiful selfies, the company has given a 16-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX471 sensor in the front. The price of OnePlus 7T starts from Rs 34,999 for 8GB +128GB.

Asus 6z

Talking about the features of Asus 6z, it will get Android Pie 9.0 based Zen UI 6. The phone has a 6.4-inch full HD Plus display. Protection of Gorilla Glass 6 will be found on the display. Apart from this, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor in the phone, 640 GPU for graphics and 6GB / 8GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB GB of storage will be available. It has a dual-camera setup which is in rotating style i.e. you can move the camera back and forth. One camera is 48 megapixels with aperture f / 1.79 and the other camera is 13 megapixels ultra-wide angle. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back panel of the phone. 5000mAh battery is available on this phone which supports Quick Charge 4.0. Asus 6z has a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C charging port, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0. An 18 W charger is also available on the phone. The price of Asus 6z starts from 27,999.

Realme x3 SuperZoom

Realme X3 Super Zoom has a 6.6-inch Full HD Plus display, which has a resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels. Also, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 has been supported to protect the screen. Users have got Snapdragon 855 Plus processor in this device and work on the Realme operating system based on Android 10. In terms of connectivity, the company has given features such as Bluetooth version 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB port Type-C on this smartphone. Apart from this, users have got a 4,200 mAh battery with 30-watt dart charge technology in this smartphone.

Users have got a quad camera setup in this smartphone, which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel periscope lens (support 60x digital zoom), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Apart from this, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel dual selfie camera with 32 megapixels. The price of Realme X3 SuperZoom is 27,999

Oppo Reno 3 Pro

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro packs a 6.4-inch OLED FHD+ display. The handsets come with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. For photography, there is a quad-camera setup at the back of the Reno 3 Pro. The setup comprises of 64-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor for depth. For selfies, it offers a dual front snapper.

The Reno 3 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio P95 mobile platform, which is an octa-core CPU. The new Oppo phone ships with Android 10 OS. The smartphone packs a 4,025mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging tech. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro comes with a price label of Rs 29,990.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite flaunts a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels (394ppi). The smartphone runs on Android 10 OS with One UI 2.0 skin on top. It is armed with a 4,500mAh battery and fast charging capabilities. One of the most important features of this smartphone is its S Pen with Bluetooth connectivity. The pen lets you control your music and video, camera, and even navigate through the presentation. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9810 processor. For beautiful photography, the company has given three 12-megapixel sensors – one with a wide-angle lens, one with telephoto, and one with an ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It is priced at Rs 37,999 for 6GB + 128GB and Rs 39,999 for 8GB + 128GB.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom has a 6.6-inch Full HD Plus AMOLED display in which you will get 93.1% body to screen ratio. Apart from this, the phone draws its power from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor. Reno 10x Zoom runs on the Android Pie 9.0 based Color OS 6. For graphics, Adreno 640 is available in it. The phone comes in two variants 6 GB / 8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB storage.

Talking about the camera, it has a triple rear camera with one 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, the other 13 megapixels, and the third 8-megapixel super wide-angle lens. You will get three focusing modes with the camera. Besides, you will also get electronic image stabilization with the rear camera. There’s a Dazzle color mode which will help you in night photography. With the rear camera, you will be able to record 4K video. For selfie, the company has given 16 Megapixels of front camera.

4065mAh battery is given which supports Super VOOC 3.0 fast charging. Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection will be found on the display along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The price of Oppo Reno 10x Zoom starts from Rs 33,499 for 6GB + 128GB in India.

Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a XL is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. It comes with a 6-inch FHD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and is covered by Dragon Trail protection. To make things easier for you, the company has given 3,700mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs Android Pie OS. Talking about the camera, the smartphone comes with a 12-megapixel rear snapper of f/1.8 aperture and a single 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.0 aperture). Google Pixel 3a XL starts from Rs 34,999 in India.