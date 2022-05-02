Google Secrets And Tricks: Google is arguably the most preferred and used search engine in the world. The search engine is like the vast ocean that contains numerous wonders, many of which we are aware of and many that are beyond our comprehension and imagination.Also Read - Parliamentary Panel To Summon Google, Twitter, Other Big Tech Firms' Representatives To Discuss Their Conduct

So, sharing with you 10 of the craziest, funny, innovative, and intelligent "secret tricks" that are present right on Google's homepage.

Try the following and Google won't be the same for you.

1 Offline Dinosaur Game

Many might be aware of this but many equally might not be. Seems like the tech giant had given a good thought as to how the users will kill their time if there is no internet connection. So they place the “Offline Dinosaur Game” that surfaces whenever the net connection is lost.

2 Askew

Type “Askew” in the search bar, press enter, and you will tilt to one side. But worry not, you won’t fall because you have not tilted, it is the text on the screen, right up to the bottom.

3 Google Orbit

Whoa, this is crazy as well as awesome! Type “Google Orbit” and click search. The very first result you will get is “Google Sphere – Mr.doob”. Click on it and the screen will come alive as the homepage starts to swirl and spin. The text on the screen revolves around the center logo with all the clickable links. You can also use the mouse pointer around the screen to make it “dance to your tunes”.

4 Flip A Coin

Want to toss a coin to decide on something but out of change? Worry not because Google will help you decide. Type “Flip A Coin” and press enter. What do you get; Heads or Tails? Not convinced? Flip again and you can do it as many times you want.

5 Roll A Dice

You roll a dice when you play a board game. Suppose, you don’t have a dice or you have lost it then Google gives you an option to roll a dice as well. Just type “Roll a dice” and you get a virtual dice. What’s more, the dice come in different colours and shapes.

6 Zerg Rush

If you type “Zerg Rush” and press enter you will get “Play “Zerg Rush” by Google – elgooG” as the first search result. Click on Play “Zerg Rush” by Google – elgooG. The game is all about saving the search results from getting destroyed by small “o”.

Zerg Rush – A playable game originally created by Google with small ‘o’ characters that destroy search results if they are not clicked with the mouse—is how the game is described.

7 Atari Breakout

The 80s were a witness to the Atari Mania. Relive the passion, type “Atari Breakout”, press enter and you get “Play Google Atari Breakout Game – elgooG”. Click on the link and your game is ready.

8 Google Pacman

Welcome the seminal 80s arcade game Pac-Man. Just type “Google Pacman” and press enter. You get PAC-MAN Doodle. So, what are you waiting for, go and play.

9 Google Gravity

Type “Google Gravity” and press enter. You get “Google Gravity – Mr.doob”. click on the link and see how the homepage comes crashing down. And yes, you can even click on the icons and throw them around.

10 Do A Barrel Roll

Take a deep breath and control your composure because this one is real nasty. Type “Do a barrel roll” and press enter. With this the Google search page will roll and flip a full 360 degrees. If you aren’t satisfied with one round, you can make it go 10 or 20 times.