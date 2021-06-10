Along with the rapidly changing technology, the market is also changing which is now focusing on children’s gadgets. Just like Work From Home, the School From Home has also become the new normal. In this new normal, the kids-friendly gadgets are paying a pivotal role. Keeping children away from gadgets and smartphones was once considered necessary, but now companies are designing new tech savvy gadgets that aid in studies such as kids’ laptops and tablets. The market for smart wearables is also has also increased promptly. Also Read - Can a Gadget Eliminate 99 Per cent of Airborne Viruses?

Many tablets are marketed claiming to be kid-safe and some have a dedicated kid's mode. The new Q1 AI phone has been launched by Xiaomi especially for children. Companies like Amazon and Flipkart offering discounts on these kinds of devices. Here's the list of Top 10 kids' friendly gadgets available on Amazon under Rs 10000 –

Lenovo Tab M8 HD tablet

Lenovo Tab M8 HD tablet is available on Amazon at Rs 8,991. The tab is launched with 8-inch display with a resolution of 1280×800 pixels. It is powered by a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek A22 processor and packs 5000mAh battery capacity.

Amazfit Bip S smartwatch

Amazfit Bip S smartwatch has 5 ATM water resistance and 40 days battery. Along with this, GPS support and music control feature is also available in this smartwatch. The price of this budget friendly smartwatch is 4,999 on Amazon.

Logitech K480 Keyboard

Logitech K480 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard is available at a price tag of Rs 2594 on

Amazon. It holds phone or tablet at a comfortable angle. Its easy to carry due to thin and lightweight.

Mi WiFi Smart Speaker

Mi WiFi Smart Speaker is Priced at Rs 3,999 and comes with Google Assistant support for voice interactions. Other features include front-facing 12W speaker with 63.5mm sound drivers and 2 far-field mics.

LG 22-inch IPS Monitor

LG 22-inch IPS Monitor is available at Rs 9,999 and comes with 22-inch Full HD resolution display that proves to be saviour for the eyes. It comes with Preset Customized Options with just a Click. It customizes your workspace with multi-tasking.

Pebble Sense Wireless Charging Pad

Pebble Sense Wireless Charging Pad can charge your device wireless at a max rate of 10W. Anti-Slip, Through-Case Charging & Sleep-Friendly LED Indicator: This wireless charger is compatible with most phone cases with a thickness of up to 6mm. It is available at a Price tag of Rs 1,187.

Zinq Technologies cooling pad

Zinq Technologies cooling pad is priced at Rs 1,296 on amazon. It can support laptop from sizes 15.6-inch to 17-inch. It also be used as a laptop stand for the correct angle of viewing.

Infinity Glide 500 by Harman Headphone

It has 20 hours of Playtime with Quick Charge, Wireless on Ear Headphone with Mic, Deep Bass, Dual Equalizer, Bluetooth 5.0 with Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones. It is priced at Rs 1,499.

HP Deskjet Plus Ink Advantage 6075 WiFi Colour Printer

It is easy to setup and comes with Dual Band WiFi. You just need to download the HP Smart app and the printer will guide you step by step. It has a High-speed USB 2.0 Connectivity, Wi-Fi. It prints automatically on both sides. It is available at price tag of Rs 8499 on amazon.

Noise Buds Play V2 Truly Wireless Earbuds

It has Tru Bass Technology, in-Ear Detection, Environmental Noise Cancellation with 4 Mic System. One of the most essential features in Noise Buds Play V2 Truly Wireless Earbuds is it has Upto 25 Hours Playtime and Bluetooth Range 10m. Other features include ResetBluetooth Version v5.0 , Voice Assistant/Siri , Full Touch Controls, Google Fast Pairing, Hands Free Calling, USB Type C Charging, Environmental Noise Cancellation Quad Mic, and One Key Reset.