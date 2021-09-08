Smartphones have become a multipurpose device and are capable of doing everything that you used to need a separate device for. Today, apart from calling, messaging, internet, camera, and voice recording, it also works for call recording. Although it is not okay to record calls without permission, but sometimes it becomes necessary to do so for your safety. There are many apps available for call recording on Android and iPhone, which you can use according to your convenience. Some Call Recording Apps are free, and some are paid. Using which you can record your incoming calls and outgoing calls.Also Read - Sharif demands NAB chief's ouster for ordering probe on basis of report about money laundering

Automatic Call Recorder

Many Android phones have a call recording facility, but if you are looking for a call recorder equipped with multiple features, then this application is best for you. This is a great app for Android users and is free as well. Once the auto-recording is turned on in the app, every incoming and outgoing call will be recorded automatically. It also has a special feature that old recordings are also auto-deleted in it. The memory of this phone also does not fill up unnecessarily. On the other hand, if you want to keep any particular call recording for a long time, then you can mark it as important, and the app will not autodelete it. You also get the option to edit the recording call. You can download it from Google Play Store.

Cube Call Recorder

Cube Call Recorder has more than 10 million downloads on the Play Store. This app can record not only phone calls but also Skype, WhatsApp, Facebook, Line, and other voice calls from various apps. If you want to record some calls as per your wish or do not want to record only some calls, then you can also do so. This app also provides a security pin facility. So that only you can access the app and listen to the recording.

Along with this, the saved call can also be heard after calling in Cube Call Recorder and at the same time, the user can use or delete that recording as per his wish. The sound of the recorded call may be heard on some phones, but the recording is clear.

ACR Call Recorder

ACR Call Recorder is one of the best free call recorders for Android. Which works on almost all devices. Like other apps, this one also records incoming and outgoing calls. It has 10 million+ downloads from Play Store. This app can save on many clouds storage including Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive.

RMC: Android Call Recorder

Android call recorder is apk that records all incoming and outgoing calls on your Android phone. Best call recorder for android It saves recording in 3GP files. You can also transfer the recorded calls from Messenger, Email, WhatsApp, etc. You can also delete recordings in it. This is also a good automatic call recorder app for android.

Automatic Call Recorder Pro

If you are looking for new call recorder in 2021, then you can download Automatic Call Recorder Pro – Recorder Phone Call. It has become popular on Play Store because of its good quality. It gives its user the facility to record free calls.