Realme 8 5G has finally launched in India with different specifications from the vanilla 4G version. The device features a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 48-megapixel triple camera setup, 5G connectivity, and a 5000mAh battery. Realme 8 5G is the new offering that comes in two storage variants. In terms of design, the smartphone's shade looks gorgeous but attracts fingerprints. There's a USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a speaker grille at the bottom. The power button comes integrated with the fingerprint sensor. The smartphone sports a triple rear camera set up. It has a 48MP main camera, a 2MP B&W portrait lens and a 2MP macro lens. The primary camera comes with an f1.8 aperture and comes equipped with professional HD lenses that can record ultra-clear scenes with specific photo details and double the overall texture. The 4GB+128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999 while the 8GB+128GB variant costs Rs 16,999. The devices are available in two colours — supersonic blue and supersonic black.

This is indeed the cheapest 5G phone in India, but if 5G is not at the top of your list in terms of features you want in your new device, you can surely grab other smartphones with better specifications. In this video, we will talk about 5G Alternatives to Realme 8 5G, so let's get started.