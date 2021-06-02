In the last one year, it has been extremely difficult for people from across the globe to manage work from home. The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the world hardly and all types of sectors including Public, Private, Government, and many others are trying their best to recover from the aftereffects of this deadly disease. Companies are offering work from home to their employees after the Corona pandemic. Working from home has had both negative and positive effects on those who have had to work remotely during the entire pandemic. Although it includes its own set of challenges which sometimes results in to negative or poor work productivity and ruin your efficiency. From bad internet to laptop not working properly, connectivity issues, and various other technical glitch. All these problems interrupt work from home routines. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Govt Takes BIG Decision For Pregnant Women, Disabled Employees. Details Here

Here is some tech savvy points which can save your time while working from home:

Cloud Storage

Most of the companies have already adopted permanent work-from-home culture for their employees. But there are various times when you could lose your important data while working at home. You use Google Drive or any other Cloud-based storage which can keep your data safe and secure. Also Read - Haryana Lockdown: Govt Makes Big Announcement, Says Pregnant Women, Disable Employees Won’t be Called to Work

Update Antivirus

Offices have their own cybersecurity systems which we do not have at home. Research shows there has been a 600% rise in cyber-attacks since the pandemic. Keeping antivirus updates will help in detecting and blocking unwanted disturbances. It will find all the hidden virus programs in the computer and deletes them. An updated antivirus will also act as a Safeguard for the computer, which protects against malware like Computer Worms, Trojan Horse. Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Here’s How To Avoid Weight Gain While Working from Home During COVID-19 Second Wave

Laptop Performance

Many times while working from home, we experience a slow performance of the laptop. This is because continuous usage of laptops consumes access of RAM which can get exhausted. Shutting down your laptop is one solution to boost performance by clearing RAM. The best practice is to shut down your laptop at least once a day.

Also, multitasking is another thing to slow down your system. Usage of the solid-state drive over hard disk can help here. Laptop heating is something we usually come across in our daily routine. Using a cooling pad not only minimize the problem but also boost performance.

Slow Connectivity

Offices usually have a high internet connection which we do not get for domestic use. Home connections are slower in speed and sometimes limit our connectivity. Using a Wifi extender can amplify wifi signals and increase connectivity. Also, limiting the number of connected devices will reduce load and help you browse faster.

Up to Date Software

From using an operating system to any application-specific software like Meeting apps, Browser, Office, and others, we come across issues that hinders our performance. Keeping software up to date and upgrading them from time to time resolves these issues. Keeping windows and their products up to date ensures stability and faster performance.