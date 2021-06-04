The number of internet users in India is increasing rapidly and the corona crisis has increased the dependence of people on the internet. The number of internet users in India is increasing rapidly and the corona crisis has increased the dependence of people on the internet. If you watch or download a lot of content through OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Videos, Disney + Hotstar etc. or download big games to your PC or console and you need more data. In that case you need an unlimited plan that can meet these needs. People now want unlimited data along with speed internet, that too at a low price. People keep exploring broadband plans of providers including Jiofiber, BSNL fiber, Airtel Xstream, Excitel, ACT Fibernet, SITI Cable, Spectra, Gigatel, and many others. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Who Is Providing Better Plan At Rs 199?

Here’s the best broadband plans with high-speed internet in India in 2021 –

In today's work from home scenario, Airtel is offering Airtel Xstream Fiber which can connect to 60 devices simultaneously. The company claims to offer consistent, stable, and fast internet which can connect 60 devices. Airtel is offering this plan at Rs 3999 monthly plan offers unlimited data at 1GBPS speed and comes with a complimentary upgrade to a High-Speed Wi-Fi router. The new normal of work from home and the need of high-speed internet which can connect maximum devices and gives you best experience at online gaming.

The online learning for students or animation works or other high data filing works, everything needs a high-speed internet nowadays. To solve the issue, Airtel Xstream Fiber highlight the offers a multi-device usage. When Airtel launched the Xstream Fiber Broadband plan in January, the company offered it at Rs 499. The customers got speed up to 1 Gbps along with Airtel Extreme Android 4K TV Box and subscription of many OTT platforms.

BSNL Bharat Fiber Plan

BSNL has introduced four annual plans under the Bharat Fiber Broadband plan. These four annual plans are available under different names, BSNL Fiber Basic Plus, BSNL Fiber Value, BSNL Fiber Premium and BSNL Fiber Ultra.

The monthly tariff of Bharat Fiber broadband plan is Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499 respectively. According to the report of Telecom Talk, the annual payment option has been activated for the four new Bharat Fiber plans. Earlier these plans were available monthly, but now they can be subscribed for up to 12 months at a time.

MTNL Broadband Plan

Another name in offering best broadband plans in India is MTNL. The company has always been paying attention towards the high speed internet plans in Delhi and Mumbai region. In this regard, MTNL introduced 1Gbps plan for Delhi and Mumbai in 2019. In this plan, 6000GB data is available at 1Gbps speed, which costs Rs 2,990 for a month. Users will get landline connection simultaneously and can call any number. Apart from this, there is another plan of Rs 4,990, in which users get 12000GB data. Apart from this, calling is available.

JioFiber Broadband Plan

In JioFiber 399 Broadband Plan, the user gets the benefit of unlimited calling as well as unlimited internet with a speed of 30Mbps, which may be enough for many of your work. In this plan, apart from doing your office work, you will also be able to get your children’s online classes done well.

Jio Fiber introduced four new tariff plans with the tagline ‘Naya India Ka Naya Josh’.in 2020. These plans are Rs 399, Rs 699, Rs 999 and Rs 1499. The company claims that users will get unlimited internet in these new plans of JioFiber.