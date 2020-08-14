It has become quite challenging to find a budget-friendly smartphone with good camera qualities. To make things easier for you, we have compiled a list of best camera mobile phones under Rs 10,000 in India in 2020. Mobile companies are constantly launching new phones in the Indian market. From foldable phones to 5G smartphones, there has been a stir in the smartphone maker companies. There is strong competition among companies regarding budget phones. Companies are launching budget smartphones with better cameras, stronger batteries and faster processors. Here is the list of top high-quality budget camera smartphones under Rs. 10,000 price segment. Also Read - Can't Decide on a Camera? Professional Photographer Ashish Bharti Tells You How to Choose

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Also Read - For Four Consecutive Years Hyderabad Ranked as Best City to Live in India, Says Survey

Xiaomi’s latest smartphone Redmi 9 Prime’s 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant costs Rs 9,999 and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 11,999. This smartphone can be purchased in Space Blue, Mint Green, Sunrise Flair, and Matte Black color options. Also Read - Vivo V5 and V5 Plus to feature 20 megapixel selfie camera, set to launch on November 15 in Mumbai

Xiaomi’s Redmi 9 Prime smartphone has a 6.53-inch Full HD Plus display, which has an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9. Also, the MediaTek Helio G80 processor has been given on this smartphone. The internal storage of this smartphone can be increased with the help of an SD card. At the same time, this smartphone works on the MIUI 11 operating system based on Android 10.

Samsung Galaxy M01s

Samsung has launched its new budget smartphone in India under the price range of 10000. This latest smartphone by Samsung flaunts a 6.2-inch Full HD Plus TFT Infinity V display. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor along with OneUI based on Android 10. The phone comes in a single variant with 3GB RAM +32GB storage which has been priced at Rs 9,999. The internal memory of the phone can be increased to 512GB via a microSD card. The rear camera of Samsung Galaxy M01s includes 13 Megapixels + 2 Megapixels and 8 Megapixels of front camera that will enhance your photography experience. It has 4,000mAh battery and USB Type C support with a Fingerprint scanner mounted on the rear.

Samsung Galaxy M01

The Samsung Galaxy M01 has a 5.7-inch HD Plus Infinity-V display. The handset has a strong 4000mAh battery. The phone also has a face unlock feature. The smartphone has 3 GB RAM and 32 GB inbuilt storage. You can increase the storage via microSD card up to 512 GB. The handset has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor. The phone has a dual rear camera setup with 13- and 2-megapixel cameras for photography. A 5-megapixel front camera has been given for selfie. For connectivity, this Samsung phone has features such as 4G VoLTE, GPS / A-GPS FM radio, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite has a large 5000mAh battery which supports 10-Watt fast charging. It has 4G LTE, Bluetooth V4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, Micro USB, and 3.5mm headphone jack. A fingerprint sensor is provided on the back of the phone. Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite is launched with Android Pie 9.0. The phone has a 6.5-inch HD Plus IPS LCD with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. The price of this phone in the Indian market is Rs 8,999 and at this price, you will get 64 GB storage with 4 GB RAM. Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite has a triple rear camera setup including 16 megapixels which has an aperture f / 2.0. The second lens is a 2-megapixel macro and the third lens is a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone has an 8-megapixel front camera. This phone will be found in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue Color Variants. Moto G8 Power Lite is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, which can be increased to 256 GB via memory card.

Realme Narzo 10A

The company has launched this smartphone with 16.5cm (6.5) Mini-drop Fullscreen display and 1600-by-720-pixel resolution and is based on Android 10. Realme Narzo 10A comes with MediaTek Helio G70 Processor along with GPU Mali G52. It has a 3GB + 32GB variant which can be expanded Up to 256GB. On the camera front, the phone is launched with 12MP AI Triple Camera with a 2 Megapixel macro lens and 2 Megapixel portrait lens. The photography features include AI HDR, AI beauty, Chroma boost, Filter mode, Panorama mode, Expert mode, Time-Lapse mode, Ultra macro mode, and Portrait mode. The front camera is available in 5MP along with f/2.4 aperture, AI beauty, and AI HDR. This phone is available in Rs 8,499. The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass protection and Night mode for eye care. Other sensor features include Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Magnetic induction sensor, Acceleration sensor, and Fingerprint. Realme Narzo 10A gets a massive battery of 5000mAh which supports reverse charging.

Oppo A12

OPPO A12 has 6.22 inches (15.8 cm) and 720 x 1520 pixels display, which has an aspect ratio of 19: 9. This OPPO handset runs on the Android v9.0 (Pie) operating system and has a 4230 mAh battery to power the handset. has gone. The phone has Octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and has Adreno PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It works on the Color OS 6.1 operating system based on Android 10. Talking about the camera, OPPO A12 has a camera setup with aperture F2.4 with 8.0 megapixel primary and 13 Megapixels + 2 Megapixel secondary sensor. Talking about connectivity features, the phone supports 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G. Apart from this, there are also features like GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and OTG. The phone is available in 3 GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variants, which are priced at Rs 9,990 and Rs 11,490 respectively.

Infinix Hot 9

The Infinix Hot 9 smartphone has a 6.6-inch HD Plus display, which has a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. Also, this smartphone has a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor for better performance. At the same time, this smartphone works on the Android 10-powered XOS 6.0 operating system. The company has provided connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, Micro USB port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and 3.5mm audio jack in Infinix Hot 9 smartphone. Apart from this, users have got 5,000 mAh battery in this smartphone.

Talking about the camera, users have got a quad camera setup in this smartphone, which has a 13-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, andac a low-light sensor. Apart from this, an 8-megapixel selfie camera has been added to the front of this phone. The price of Infinix Hot 9 in India is Rs 9,499.

Tecno Spark Power 2

Techno has unveiled its latest smartphone in India named Tecno Spark Power 2 which is a successor to the Tecno Spark Power launched in November last year. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 Octa Core Processor with a price of Rs 9,999. The phone is available in 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM with a memory that can be expanded up to 256 GB. Tecno Spark Power 2 comes with a massive battery of 6000mah. The phone comes with a 17.78-cm (7) display with a slim bezel and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6%. On the camera front, this latest phone offers 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens as Rear Cameras and 16MP as Front Camera. The massive battery capacity of this smartphone supports up to 20 hours of calling time or listen to songs for up to 83 hours.