You will find many types of smartphones in the market, but the user class is different. Android and Windows users have different needs and likes. Similarly, the users of Xiaomi and Apple are also of a different mindset. Every phone has its unique feature, especially the premium ones. Smartphone manufacturers have launched their premium smartphones in India in 2020 with powerful processors, strong battery capacity, and some fascinating camera features.

Companies like Apple, Realme, and Vivo have introduced their flagship smartphones in India recently under Rs 50,000.

Let's see what these smartphones bring for us:

Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro

Vivo has launched its Vivo X50 flagship series in India. Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro smartphones have been launched in the premium segment in India. Vivo X50’s variant with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is priced at Rs 34,990. On the other hand, the variant of the phone’s 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage is priced at Rs 37,990. The single variant of Vivo X50 Pro with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is priced at Rs 49,700. Vivo X50 can be purchased in two color options Blue and Black. The new Vivo X50 and X50 Pro flaunt a 6.56-inch AMOLED display along with a resolution of 2376×1080 pixels. The phone’s screen comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and an under-screen fingerprint sensor is available.

Both devices have been powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and 8 GB RAM. However, the battery capacity of both flagship smartphones are different. The Vivo X50 has a 4,200 mAh battery, while the Vivo X50 Pro has a 4,315 mAh battery. Both smartphones support 33W flash charging. Talking about the cameras, the front of the phone has a 32-megapixel camera for selfie, which comes with night view, portrait, photo, video, dynamic photo, slow motion, short video, and AR cute shoot support.

The quad-camera setup has been given in the rear of both Vivo X50 and X50 Pro. In addition to the 48-megapixel primary sensor, Vivo X50 has a 13-megapixel portrait camera, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. At the same time, Vivo X50 Pro has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 main camera sensor. Apart from these features, the phone has a 13-megapixel portrait lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The best feature of the Vivo X50 Pro camera is the Gimbal camera system, which makes it better and stable.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Tech giant Xiaomi has launched its most special device Mi 10 5G in India. This latest smartphone is equipped with the latest processor, 108-megapixel camera, and powerful display. Apart from this, the company has given many special features to this smartphone. Xiaomi’s Mi 10 boasts a 6.67-inch Full HD Plus display, which has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. Also, this 5G smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and works on the MIUI 11 operating system based on Android 10.

Xiaomi has launched this smartphone in the Indian market with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants. The first variant of this smartphone is priced at Rs 49,999 and the second variant is priced at Rs 54,999. Users have got a quad camera setup in this smartphone, which has a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Apart from this, a 20-megapixel selfie camera has been given in the front of this smartphone. Users have got a 4,780mAh battery in this smartphone, which is equipped with a 10-watt fast charging feature.

Apple iPhone SE 2020

Apple has launched iPhone SE – for the ones who think multiple times before buying. For the first time in the budget category, Apple serves iPhone SE 2020 which is an upgraded version of iPhone SE. Regarding the design of this phone, nothing has been changed compared to the old model, but there have been major changes regarding the processor, RAM, storage, and camera. The iPhone SE 2020 uses the same processor A-13 Bionic given in the iPhone 11 series. Apple has given a 4.7-inch Retina HD display in this new iPhone SE 2020 with HDR 10 playback and Dolby Vision support. Apart from this, Touch ID has been given in it.

The new iPhone has a single rear camera setup which is 12 megapixels and its aperture is F / 1.8. You can also do 4K videography with the camera. For the selfie, it has a 7-megapixel front camera. Features like HDR and portrait will be available with the camera. This phone is available in 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB storage variants.

Vivo IQOO3

Vivo’s sub-brand company IQOO has launched its first 5G phone iQOO 3 in India. iQOO 3 has been introduced in both 4G and 5G variants. This smartphone competes in India with Realme X50 Pro 5G. The company has given a 6.44-inch display on this phone, which has a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The display also supports HDR 10 Plus. Talking about the camera, this phone has four rear cameras, out of which the main camera is 48 megapixels and its aperture is F 1.7. The second and third lenses are 13 megapixels and the fourth lens is 2 megapixels, which is for the depth of field. There will be a 20X zoom with the camera. Apart from this, 4K videography can be done with the rear camera. With the camera of IQOO3, you will get many features like Super Night Mode, Super Anti Shake, Super Macro, Slow Motion, and Pro. The front one will get a 16-megapixel camera.

IQOO3 has a 4440mAh battery. The phone has a USB Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack is also provided. Apart from Face Unlock on the phone, there is also an in-display fingerprint sensor that works faster. The company has given its own IQ00 UI 1.0 operating system which is based on Android 10 in this smartphone. The price of IQOO3 starts from 34,990 for an 8GB +128GB variant.

OnePlus 8

One Plus has launched One Plus 8 with 6.55 inches Fluid AMOLED display along with Resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels 402 PPI and Aspect Ratio of 20:9. This latest phone supports sRGB, Display P3, and has screen protection of 3D Corning Gorilla Glass. Other features include Reading Mode, Night Mode, Vibrant Color Effect. OnePlus 8 powers by Oxygen OS based on Android 10 and runs by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. It brings Adreno 650 GPU with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone is powered by a 4300 mAh (non-removable) battery with X55 5G Chipset. The battery of OnePlus 8 supports 30T Fast Charging (5V/6A).

OnePlus 8 price starts with 44,999 on its official website. The 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant is available in ₹49,999. On the camera front, OnePlus 8 Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens. The front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 and Sony IMX471 Sensor. OnePlus 8 has Dual LED Flash and Multi Autofocus. It doesn’t have any Optical Zoom. Other video features include CINE aspect ratio video recording, Ultra Shot HDR, Nightscape, Micro, Portrait, Pro Mode, Panorama, Cat & dog face detection & focus, AI Scene Detection, RAW Image.

Realme X50 Pro

The biggest USP of Realme X50 Pro is that it has been launched with 5G network support. Due to features like Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC (X55 modem) and WiFi 6, the phone will get up to 3.45Gbps downloading and uploading speeds up to 900Mbps which is 10 times more than any 4G smartphone. Realme X50 Pro has a 90Hz refresh rate display the same as it was in Realme X2 Pro, the first premium flagship smartphone of Realme. It has a 6.4-inch dual punch-hole display, which offers a sampling rate of up to 180Hz. Like the previous smartphones of the Realme X series, the company has also used a 64MP quad rear camera setup in it. In addition to the 64MP main camera, the phone has a 12MP telephoto sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and 2MP B&W sensor. A dual selfie camera module has been used on the phone. Both front wide-angle sensors have been given in its front, in which two sensors of 32MP and 8MP have been given. The price of Realme X50 pro starts from 39,999 for 6GB +128GB.